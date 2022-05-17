Dubai, United Arab Emirates: IFS, the global enterprise applications company, announced its participation at Telecoms World Middle East 2022, being held on May 24 – 25 at the Ritz-Carlton DIFC, Dubai. IFS is proud to be a Gold sponsor for the event and will be showcasing the value delivered to the organisations throughout the telecommunications industry including IFS Field Service Management, Enterprise Asset Management and IFS Cloud.

Marne Martin, President of IFS Service Management is scheduled to speak on day one of the event on the topic: “From Enablers to Leaders: How Telecommunications can lead the IoT Revolution”. Here she will explore how IoT has set the foundation for organizations to transform their service offering with automated decision making, predictive service and workforce optimization covering technologies such as AI and machine learning. She will also demonstrate how Telcos can create and maintain competitive advantage by optimizing asset performance and uptime, increase service quality and transform the customer experience.

Marne Martin, President of IFS Service Management, said, “The telco business environment is rapidly evolving, creating the need to innovate business models. Traditionally telecom companies have been enablers, both for businesses and consumers. But with the IoT revolution, Telcos are seeing the opportunity to drive premium services by transitioning to an outcome based business model. But to do this successfully, organizations need to ensure they have the technology in place to enable and operationalize these advanced services. Our participation at Telecoms World Middle East, helps us interact with the major Telecom players and industry peers where we can exchange our thoughts on current trends and innovations.”

Located at Booth 10 within the exhibition floor, IFS will have senior executives present to discuss key trends of the IFS Field Service Management. This solution has been positioned for the 6th time as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for its Completeness of Vision. It supports customers in making service transformation a reality faster than the most innovative FSM solution available.

Visitors at the event will also get deeper insights into the IFS Cloud solution that enables Telecoms organizations to deliver service excellence and harness 5G opportunities. The recently released the IFS Cloud April 2022 version, enables faster adoption of digital capabilities, thereby empowering organizations with greater productivity, business agility and operational excellence.

Over the years, IFS has built a strong and rapidly growing customer base across other key industries including Energy, Utilities, Recourses, Manufacturing and Aerospace and Defense, enabling its customers to deliver great Moments of Service.

-Ends-

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers – at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 4,500 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness, and collaboration in how we support our 10,000+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.