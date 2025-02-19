Abu Dhabi – Tawazun Council, the authority responsible for managing acquisitions, procurement, and contracts on behalf of the Ministry of Defense and security agencies—announced the signing of 10 contracts valued at a total of AED 10.18 billion with both local and international companies during the third day of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025. This brings to AED 19.95 the total value of 28 deals announced during the first three days of the event.

The announcement was made during a press conference attended by Tawazun Council’s official spokespersons: Majed Ahmed Al Jaberi, Mohammed Saif Al Zaabi, and Mahra Bilal Al Dhaheri. The exhibitions are held under the patronage of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and are organized by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Defense and Tawazun Council.

On the third day of the exhibitions, Mahra Bilal Al Dhaheri confirmed that a total of 7 contracts worth AED 9.66 billion were awarded to UAE-based companies. One of the largest deals involved EDGE Group, the first deal, valued at AED 1.92 billion, focuses on the development of technical support systems for the naval forces. Another agreement, worth AED 121.3 million, was signed with “Trust” to purchase CBRN protective suites. EDGE Group also secured a third contract valued at AED 4.36 billion for the supply of MKs bombs (Phase 2).

In addition to these, a contract was awarded for the purchase of anti-jamming systems worth AED 227 million, and another deal was made for the procurement of TRACKED RCV unmanned ground vehicles, totaling AED 288 million.

The sixth contract was signed with" International Golden Group" for the purchase of an E-LORAN system, valued at AED 382 million. The final local deal, worth AED 2.36 billion, was awarded to “CLS Automotive Technologies” for the supply of IFV Wahsh armored vehicles.

Tawazun Council also announced three international contracts worth AED 523 million. The first of these contracts, valued at AED 24 million, was signed with France’s” Eurotradia International” for the supply of spare parts for Leclerc tanks. A second agreement, worth AED 472 million, was made with France’s “Naval Group” for integrated logistics support (ILS) for corvette vessels. Lastly, Lockheed Martin, based in the United States, signed a contract worth AED 26.77 million to provide technical support services.

Majed Ahmed Al Jaberi affirmed Tawazun Council’s continued pivotal role—as the authority responsible for managing acquisitions, procurement, and defense and security contracts in the UAE—during the third day of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025. He reiterated that the deals signed on behalf of the Ministry of Defense and security agencies underscore the Council’s commitment to enhancing the nation’s defense and security capabilities and to establishing the UAE as a global hub for advanced defense industries.

Al Jaberi also highlighted the broad regional and international attention the exhibitions have garnered, owing to their leading role in showcasing the latest innovations and defense solutions while fostering strategic cooperation among major global players in the defense and security sectors.