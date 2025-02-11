Dubai, UAE: The International Code Council (ICC) is proud to announce its continued partnership with the American Concrete Institute (ACI) as a strategic partner for the upcoming ‘From Gray to Green’ conference. Taking place on February 12-13, 2025, at the Kempinski Central Avenue in Dubai, UAE, this highly anticipated event, organized in partnership with the ACI UAE Chapter, will bring together industry leaders in building safety, local and international experts, and government officials to explore the latest advancements and innovations that are propelling the concrete and cement sectors toward a carbon-neutral future.

As part of its participation, ICC will host a dedicated booth showcasing its comprehensive family of solutions, demonstrating how its codes, standards, training, and evaluation services, contribute to sustainable and resilient construction practices. Additionally, ICC Evaluation Service (ICC-ES) will deliver an insightful session titled ‘Concrete Admixture: An Overlooked Aspect Towards Concrete Sustainability’ highlighting the crucial role of concrete admixtures in enhancing durability, performance, and sustainability, addressing an often-overlooked element in sustainable concrete solutions.

Mohamed Amer, Regional Director of Operations - ICC MENA, emphasized ICC’s commitment to sustainability, stating, “At ICC, we are committed to advancing sustainable construction practices through our codes, standards, and evaluation services. Our continued partnership with ACI highlights the importance of collaboration in driving innovation and sustainability in the built environment. The ‘From Grey to Green’ conference serves as a vital platform for industry dialogue and knowledge exchange, and we are eager to contribute to discussions on sustainable concrete solutions that align with global decarbonization efforts.”

The ACI “From Grey to Green” conference will serve as a premier gathering for industry stakeholders, fostering discussions on the latest advancements in green construction materials, carbon reduction strategies, and sustainable building technologies. By uniting experts, the event aims to accelerate the industry’s transition toward environmentally responsible practices in line with international climate goals.

About the International Code Council

The International Code Council is the leading global source of model codes and standards and building safety solutions. The I-Codes, standards and solutions are trusted worldwide to ensure safe, affordable and sustainable communities and buildings.

More information about ICC MENA: www.iccsafe.org/mena

