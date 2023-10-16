Abu Dhabi: The International Council on Archives (ICA) Congress - Abu Dhabi 2023 was successfully concluded recently with the participation of over 6,000 visitors, experts, and specialists, who joined in a series of workshops and other events aimed at highlighting the pivotal role that archives play in empowering knowledge-based societies.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and President of the Presidential Court, the 19th edition of the ICA-Abu Dhabi 2023 also witnessed participation of over 60 exhibitors from 135 countries at the prestigious Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC).

The last day of the ICA Congress - Abu Dhabi 2023, titled ‘Archives, Records, and Climate Change: Fostering Sustainable Knowledge for a Sustainable Planet’, commenced with the insightful session led by Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and Chief Executive Officer of the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators. Emphasizing the critical role of sustainable knowledge in forging a more environmentally conscious world, Her Highness underscored the significance of archival preservation as a vital link to the collective history and origins. During the closing ceremony, it was also announced that Barcelona will host the next edition of the ICA Congress.

On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Higher Organization Committee of the ICA Congress-Abu Dhabi 2023, His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al Raisi, Cultural Adviser at the UAE Presidential Court and Chairman of the Higher Organization committee of the ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 2023, thanked His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his generous sponsorship of this global event, which was held for the first time in the UAE and the Middle East.

Dr. Al Raisi emphasized the significance of hosting the ICA Congress in the UAE for the first time, highlighting the country's dedication to bolstering and advancing archival work, preserving human and cultural heritage, empowering the youth, amplifying their role in decision-making, and shaping a more sustainable future for the archival sector.

He affirmed the UAE's commitment to hosting and arranging specialized events and conferences in the realm of archives, records, and documentation, recognizing their pivotal role in fostering knowledge societies, enriching intellectual and cultural advancement, and ensuring unfettered access to information. Dr. Al Raisi also commended the resounding success of this year's Congress, a significant milestone in its history, being the most expansive edition to date, and coinciding with the escalating investments in archival collection management and digital record preservation across the region.

His Excellency Abdullah Majid Al Ali, Director General of the National Library and Archives, expressed his appreciation and thanks to the ICA, which allowed the UAE to host this global event for the first time in the Middle East. He highlighted the diverse scientific programs, events, and activities accompanying the ICA Congress - Abu Dhabi 2023, enabling the exchange of knowledge, experiences, and methodologies pertinent to various facets of archival operations, ultimately elevating global archival competencies.

José Kerbes, President of the ICA, expressed her great admiration for the organization of this edition of the ICA Congress. In her speech during the closing ceremony, Kerbes extended her sincere thanks to the UAE for providing the opportunity to bring together this elite group of experts and specialists under one umbrella. She also expressed her appreciation for the support extended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for this global event, which is the largest of its kind in the region. She concluded her speech with wishes for further success and prosperity for the archive sector, pointing out that this Congress will have a positive impact in enhancing archival work and preserving the cultural and historical heritage in the region.

Through its various activities, the ICA Congress – Abu Dhabi 2023 highlighted the importance of strengthening communication and cooperation in archive business, and ways to enrich knowledge societies and employ innovative technologies in the archival work. The event witnessed the holding of events and workshops, providing a platform for thought leaders, experts, and leaders of the archive sector around the world to share visions, innovative ideas, and specialized research in archives.

This global event was an exceptional platform for communication and cooperation between experts in archives and interested people from all over the world. The ICA Congress – Abu Dhabi 2023 has played an essential role in developing knowledge societies and preserving human and cultural heritage. Furthermore, it reflected the UAE's commitment to supporting the archive sector and enhancing the role of youth in achieving a more sustainable future.

