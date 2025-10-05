Driving innovation, ethical entrepreneurship, and future-ready leadership aligned with India-UAE strategic growth goals

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) Dubai has officially launched its visionary Youth Conclave Initiative, a timely and transformative platform aimed at engaging the next generation of Indian-origin leaders in the UAE and globally.

This forward-thinking initiative marks a bold step in IBPC’s mission to bridge intergenerational wisdom with youthful innovation, creating a powerful pipeline of future business leaders who will shape tomorrow’s economic and social landscapes.

IBPC Dubai Chairman Siddharth Balachandran, who unveiled the series, highlighted that the very spirit of the Youth Conclave is rooted in three guiding pillars, according to Inclusivity, giving young minds the space and voice they deserve; innovation, encouraging bold ideas grounded in responsibility; and continuity, ensuring that institutional knowledge is passed forward to empower emerging leaders.

With India poised for an economic leap, targeting a $30 trillion economy by 2047 and growing its GDP at an ambitious pace, this initiative arrives at a pivotal moment, especially as the India-UAE bilateral relationship continues to deepen, having already achieved over $100 billion in trade.

The launch event brought together high-calibre voices from business, technology, and policy, underscoring the initiative’s strategic depth and global ambition. IBPC Dubai Secretary General Dr. Sahitya Chaturvedi emphasized IBPC’s growing role in connecting the Indian business diaspora beyond borders, while the Chairman laid out a compelling case for fostering an entrepreneurial ecosystem that values not only innovation and valuation, but sustainability and bottom-line impact.

A major highlight of the conclave was the keynote by Shri Kartikeya Sharma, Hon'ble Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), who spoke on India’s unprecedented investments in AI, entrepreneurship, and space innovation. He spotlighted India’s AI Mission, home to 18,000 GPUs and powering a wave of over 200,000 startups, as a signal of the country’s readiness to lead in ethical and scalable technology development. Initiatives like “Namo Shakti,” which leverages AI for rural cancer detection, were showcased as examples of responsible innovation with deep social impact. Sharma also referenced the NEXT platform, which brings together global minds from former heads of state to space agencies to address pressing global challenges such as space debris, data equity, and tech ethics. With India already home to 110 unicorns, many from tier-2 cities, the importance of unlocking talent from across every region was a recurring theme, emphasizing inclusion and equal opportunity.

Prominent youth icons such as Varun Tankha (VSA Legal) the young and practicing lawyer in supreme and High Couts of India, Gautam Goenka (GE Healthcare), and Anisha Ramakrishnan (Wami Capital) were introduced to the IBPC Dubai community, further reinforcing the calibre and diversity of talent the initiative seeks to nurture.

The conclave also introduced the IBPC Next Gen Champions - Neetu Choudhary, Sumer Singh Adana, and Sahil Buch, who have been instrumental in building this platform under the mentor ship of Karthik Raman, Convener - Technology & Telecom Committee, IBPC Dubai, and Chief Revenue & Growth Officer at RevDau.

Workshops led by the Next Gen Champions further deepened the engagement, offering cross-hub exchanges where the audience could share insights on everything from navigating family businesses to unlocking career breakthroughs. This collaborative environment was designed not just to inspire, but to equip participants with actionable strategies, making the conclave not just a ceremonial event, but a launchpad for real-world impact. The presence of India’s former Lieutenant General Ajay Singh and former Air Commodore Rashid Zafar Qureshi of India at the event served as a powerful reminder of the values of service, resilience, and national pride, ideals that transcend generations and continue to inspire young leaders.

Closing the evening, IBPC Dubai’s Vice Chairman Sunil Sinha reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to nurturing generational leadership, noting that the Youth Conclave is not merely a program, but the beginning of a long-term ecosystem. “With this initiative, we are not only acknowledging the promise of the next generation,” he stated, “we are strategically investing in it.”

As IBPC Dubai looks to the future with renewed focus and energy, the Youth Conclave stands as a testament to its legacy and its belief that the next wave of innovation, diplomacy, and economic leadership will rise from the convergence of vision, values, and youthful drive.

