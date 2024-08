The International Business Exchange – IBEX EVENTS is proud to unveil the inaugural Future Stadiums & Arenas Summit & Expo, set to take place from December 2-3, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This landmark event, themed "The Digital Era of Stadiums & Arenas", is a pivotal step in supporting Saudi Vision 2030, with a focus on transforming Saudi Arabia into a leading hub for international sporting events, gaming, and concerts.

As the Kingdom invests heavily in developing cutting-edge, smart, secure, sustainable stadiums and arenas, this summit presents a prime opportunity for stakeholders to delve into these groundbreaking projects. The event will attract over 600 key stakeholders from more than 30 countries, including top Clevel executives, senior government officials, and leading technology providers who will showcase their latest innovations.

Saudi Arabia is the land of unlimited opportunities has just recently bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2034 that will take place in 15 stadiums across five cities Riyadh, Jeddah, Al-Khobar, Abha and Neom. Riyadh will have a total of eight stadiums, four in Jeddah and one each in Al-Khobar, Abha and Neom. Other host cities will include, Al Baha, Jazan, Taif, Almadinah, AlUla, Umluj, Tabuk, Hail, Al Ahsa and Buraidah.

Saudi Arabia as a host country will focus on ensuring a world class infrastructure with sustainability as the key diver, festival sites in each host city, budget friendly to ultra luxurious stays, impressive landmarks, from UNESCO Heritage Sites to concert venues, to experiencing the unique Saudi hospitality, seamless integrated transport system, safety and security, and inspiring youth.

We would like to take this opportunity to invite all key projects stakeholders to actively participate in the Future Stadiums & Arenas Summit, which will feature a two-day conference and expo showcasing innovative technology from a host of local and international solution providers.

