Amman: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that IATA Aviation Day Middle East and North Africa (MENA) will focus on digitalization, airspace management, sustainability, modern airline retailing and future skills. The event will take place in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 6-7 May 2025, hosted by Saudia.

“Aviation is a catalyst for economic and social development —boosting trade, driving tourism and creating jobs. Economies and societies across the MENA region are benefitting from the fast pace of growth which will see a doubling of passenger traffic by 2040. The region can maximize the impact of this potential growth by focusing efforts on the enablers of future success which are digitalization, airspace management, sustainability, modern airline retailing and future skills development.

This will be the first Aviation Day MENA to take place in Saudi Arabia. It’s fitting that the event is being held in a country where aviation is recognized as a critical enabler of economic growth and modernization,” said Kamil Alawadhi, IATA’s Regional Vice President for Africa and Middle East.

“We are honored to welcome industry leaders to Jeddah, one of Saudia’s key hubs, at a time of unprecedented growth and transformation in Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector. With safety, innovation, and sustainability driving our progress, IATA Aviation Day MENA is a valuable platform to showcase how Saudi Vision 2030 is shaping the future of aviation not only across the Kingdom but the region and beyond. We look forward to engaging with our aviation partners to exchange ideas, explore new opportunities, and strengthen the region’s position as a leading hub connecting East and West,” said H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group.

Speakers & Sessions

Alawadhi, along with Nick Careen, IATA’s Senior Vice-President Operations, Safety and Security will be speaking at the event. They will be joined by a lineup of industry leaders including:

Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, President – Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA)

Paul Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer – Dubai Airports

The conference will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions and presentations addressing:

Digitalization: The role of digital identity, contactless technology and industry data in the future of travel and air cargo.

The role of digital identity, contactless technology and industry data in the future of travel and air cargo. Airspace Management: Addressing safety and security challenges in the context of geopolitical uncertainty.

Addressing safety and security challenges in the context of geopolitical uncertainty. Sustainability: Strategies for decarbonization, production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and reducing single-use plastics.

Strategies for decarbonization, production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and reducing single-use plastics. Modern Airline Retailing: Unlocking opportunities through customer-centricity and collaboration across the supply-chain.

Unlocking opportunities through customer-centricity and collaboration across the supply-chain. Future Skills: Exploring regional and global innovative initiatives to attract, train and retain aviation professionals.

