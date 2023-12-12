Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – IAAPA in collaboration with Miral, a creator of immersive experiences and destinations, a well-established IAAPA Member, and the Abu Dhabi Exhibition Convention and Exhibition Bureau are partnering to welcome a trade summit on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in January 2024.

IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, continues to support the Middle East region with in-person offerings by welcoming attendees to this event.

The IAAPA Middle East Trade Summit will take place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from 22 to 24 January, 2024, after a successful trade summit in Riyadh last year. The full summit agenda offers access to the Trade Connections Area with 41 companies, a selection of educational sessions, networking events, and EDUTours like a visit to the brand-new SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi – the region’s first marine life theme park. These EDUtours will also include three more visits to Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi with the record-breaking Formula Rossa; Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi; and Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Attendees can register now and secure one of the limited spots for the Full Summit packages that include the EDUTours.

Education sessions cover a variety of topics such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the challenges of digital transformation, and building destinations and attractions in a sustainable manner.

“The Middle East is an important region and IAAPA is looking to build more relationships there while growing our membership,” said Peter van der Schans, Vice President and Executive Director of IAAPA Europe, Middle East, Africa. “Abu Dhabi and the UAE have worked hard for years to build a vibrant attractions industry. We can't wait to learn from their newest expansions.”

About IAAPA

IAAPA is a diverse and dynamic community of global attractions professionals. As the largest international trade association for permanently located attractions, IAAPA unifies the attractions community, connects people to learn and grow together, and strives to promote the highest professional standards for excellence and safety around the world.

Founded in 1918, IAAPA represents leading industry attractions and supplier companies, consultants, and individual members from more than 100 countries. Members include professionals from amusement parks, theme parks, attractions, water parks, resorts, family entertainment centers, zoos, aquariums, science centers, museums, cruise lines, manufacturers, and suppliers.

The association’s global headquarters and North America office are in Orlando, Florida, U.S. IAAPA also maintains offices in Brussels, Belgium; Hong Kong, China; Shanghai, China; and, Mexico City, Mexico. Visit IAAPA.org or connect through IAAPA’s social media channels: @IAAPAHQ #IAAPA

PressOffice@IAAPA.org

About Miral

Miral Group is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realization of the Emirate’s tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral’s portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina, and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE’s largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and a Harry Potter themed land within Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Miral Group encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas and hospitality properties across Yas Island.

For more information, visit www.miral.ae.