Dubai, UAE : Hytera Communications, a leading global provider of critical communications technologies and solutions, has further strengthened its strategic partnership with NAFFCO Group through the signing of an enhanced Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Intersec Dubai 2026. The signing marks a new phase in the collaboration, reinforcing both parties’ commitment to deeper integration, joint innovation, and long-term cooperation in emergency response and public safety solutions.

The agreement was signed by Eng. Khalid Al Khateb, CEO of NAFFCO Group, and Stanley Song, Vice President of Hytera, further solidifying the strategic alignment between the two companies.

Building on the existing partnership, the enhanced MoU focuses on expanding collaboration across solution co-development, system integration, training, and service support. By combining NAFFCO’s expertise in fire safety and emergency response vehicles with Hytera’s mission-critical communication technologies, the two companies aim to deliver more integrated, reliable, and deployable solutions for emergency responders worldwide.

“We are pleased to further our cooperation with Hytera on a larger international stage,” said Arkan Adel, CEO Representative at NAFFCO. “Hytera’s communication technologies complement our emergency vehicles and safety systems, enabling better coordination, faster response, and improved efficiency for emergency teams operating in complex and high-risk environments.”

“Our strategic collaboration with NAFFCO is built on shared experience and proven results” said Stanley Song, Vice President of Hytera. “By renewing this MoU at Intersec, we are reaffirming a long-term commitment to work more closely, from solution design to deployment and training, to support large-scale emergency services with communication systems they can rely on when it matters most.”

During the exhibition, Hytera and NAFFCO jointly demonstrated their integrated approach through a combined showcase. Hytera presented its latest mission-critical communication solution, including the Integrated Command & Control (ICC) Platform and Body Camera Systems, alongside NAFFCO’s specialized emergency vehicles. The joint display illustrated how tightly integrated communication and vehicle systems can enhance situational awareness, streamline command, and support coordinated operations in different scenarios.

The joint exhibition also received high-level attention, including a visit from H.E. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the U.A.E. Cybersecurity Council, highlighting the growing relevance of integrated, resilient communication solutions within national safety and security frameworks.

About Hytera:

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of critical communications technologies and solutions. Hytera has been serving worldwide users over three decades with its innovative portfolio of two-way radios, PMR<E convergent communications, fast-deploy communications, body-worn camera, control room, etc. Learn more at https://www.hytera.com/en/

About NAFFCO:

NAFFCO Group is a global leader in fire safety and life protection solutions, operating in over 100 countries. The company designs and manufactures advanced firefighting equipment, emergency vehicles and integrated safety systems for a wide range of industries.

Media Relations

Mohamad El Fil

BEYOND Marketing & Communications

mohamad@beyondgcc.com