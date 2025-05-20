The summit showcased Huawei Cloud's AI-driven cloud innovation and digital transformation success stories of key customers in Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan.

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN: The Huawei Cloud TechWave Summit 2025 concluded today in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, uniting technology leaders and industry experts under the theme "Accelerate Intelligence, Amplify Success." The summit demonstrated how AI-driven cloud solutions are transforming industries across the Middle East and Central Asia region.

"Huawei Cloud Stack is now a key player in the Middle East hybrid cloud market. From cloud native to AI native, Huawei Cloud Stack drives AI and digital transformation through making the leap to the cloud easily and efficiently, helping enterprises better develop and manage, and building their own AI models. Together we pave cloud-based innovation and build the new digital Silk Road," said Sean Xiao, Vice President of Huawei Cloud and President of Huawei Hybrid Cloud, during his welcoming address that emphasized the critical role of cloud technology in the AI era.

From Cloud-Native to AI-Native: Leading the Industry Transformation

Countries and companies worldwide are placing AI at the core of their strategies, with cloud solutions as the foundation for industry transformation. Through continuous innovation, Huawei Cloud is creating digital and intelligent momentum with full-stack AI capabilities in computing, data, model, and application, for industry innovations.

Alan Qi, President of Huawei Cloud Middle East & Central Asia, highlighted how organizations can harness AI capabilities to accelerate intelligent transformation. "Huawei Cloud is diving deep into industries, providing innovative solutions, ultimate performance, and reliable services. We will create digital and intelligent momentum with full-stack AI capabilities for more customers to go digital and intelligent," Alan stated, emphasizing Huawei Cloud's commitment to providing a solid computing backbone for the world.

Huawei Cloud KooVerse now offers a comprehensive global infrastructure comprising 96 availability zones (AZs) across 33 regions, providing service coverage in more than 170 countries. This unified architecture enables seamless global operations for businesses of all sizes.

Empowering Enterprises with Intelligent Cloud Solutions

As enterprises increasingly adopt cloud platforms for advanced capabilities and scenario-specific solutions, Huawei Cloud Stack is responding with comprehensive offerings.

"Huawei Cloud Stack offers an end-to-end AI development platform and integrated toolchains, supporting 30-plus popular AI foundation models, including DeepSeek and Huawei's own Pangu. They enable enterprises to quickly build custom AI models and run them easily on premises," explained Johnny Lyu, CTO of International Business of Huawei Hybrid Cloud. Huawei Cloud Stack provides a better cloud foundation for data, AI, and applications, specifically empowering Middle East and Central Asia enterprises.

The platform delivers key capabilities including industry-specific know-how, innovative cloud services, and trusted cloud infrastructure designed to meet the unique needs of enterprises across the region.

Real-World Success: Industry Intelligence in Action

The summit showcased how Digital Uzbekistan 2030 – the national strategy to digitize the country's economy, government, and society – is leveraging Huawei Cloud technology.

Asliddin A. R., Head of Data Center Systems Monitoring Department of the Digital Government Projects Management Center, Uzbekistan, presented how Huawei Cloud technology enabled the establishment of a secure, reliable national government cloud. "Digital Uzbekistan – 2030 is our bold national journey to build a smarter, more transparent, and people-focused government. Through innovation, strong infrastructure, and global partnerships, we are shaping a digital future that empowers every citizen and every sector," he noted. He also explained how Huawei Cloud KooGallery bridges global expertise with local business excellence.

Mirza Shafeeq Ahmed Baig, Infrastructure Manager of Waseel, shared how the company is redefining healthcare tech with comprehensive services, leveraging Huawei Cloud's cloud-native service architecture and advanced technology for enhanced security, serverless optimization, and comprehensive O&M. "With Huawei Cloud's cloud native service architecture, Waseel is empowering healthcare tech in the Middle East," he explained, detailing the business impact of their cloud adoption.

AI-Powered Innovation Across Industries

Zhu Zhenhua, Chief AI Solution Architect of Huawei Cloud, presented insights on how AI-powered data intelligence drives innovation and development across thousands of industries. He emphasized how Huawei Cloud enables rapid AI adoption through a comprehensive suite of platforms and AI cloud services, including the DataArts - data governance platform and ModelArts - AI development platform which supports mainstream open-source AI models and Pangu Models.

These integrated capabilities provide enterprises with a powerful and flexible foundation to deploy diverse AI models across industries, serving over 1,000 customers worldwide.

Qian Meizhao, Vice President of Huawei Cloud Marketplace, announced the new Huawei Cloud Developer Program during the summit. This initiative empowers developers to migrate applications to the cloud while leveraging cutting-edge innovation seamlessly.

The summit also witnessed the launch of scenario-based offering combinations between Huawei Cloud's KooGallery and ecosystem partners, facilitating government and enterprise intelligent upgrades through collaborative partnerships such as Digital Government Projects Management Center, iSoftStone, Aladdin Cyber Security, China Unicom.

Cloud for Good: Vision for an Intelligent Future

Huawei Cloud's vision centers on "Everything as a Service," transforming over 30 years of Huawei's digital transformation expertise into accessible cloud services. This approach goes beyond infrastructure integration or technology investment – it's about empowering everyone to succeed and lead in their digital transformation journey.

The company's "Cloud for Good" initiative prioritizes education advancement, environmental protection, healthcare improvement, and social inclusion, demonstrating Huawei Cloud's commitment to creating a positive societal impact through technology.

