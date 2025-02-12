Dubai, UAE – Homes 4 Life Real Estate has once again proven its mettle in Dubai’s competitive property market, securing 6th place at the prestigious EMAAR Annual Brokers Awards 2024. The grand ceremony, held at the Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai on February 11, 2025, was a night to remember, celebrating the finest real estate brokerages in the industry.

The award was presented by His Excellency Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of EMAAR, and Mr. Amit Jain, CEO of EMAAR, in recognition of Homes 4 Life’s exceptional sales performance and its unwavering consistency and perseverance throughout the year.

This remarkable achievement is a true testament to the company’s dedication, resilience, and ability to navigate the ever-evolving real estate landscape. Over the years, Homes 4 Life has consistently climbed the ranks, solidifying its position among the top-performing brokerages in Dubai. Securing the 6th rank in such a highly competitive market is a significant milestone that highlights the company’s strategic approach and commitment to excellence.

Speaking about the achievement, Pulkkit Sharma, Business Partner of Homes 4 Life Real Estate, said:

“The award is a testament to our true dedication to consistency and determination. Our relationship with EMAAR has only strengthened over time, as EMAAR understands the industry requirements very well, which is why their units get sold out within hours of their launches.”

Umesh Odhrani, Business Partner of Homes 4 Life Real Estate, added:

“EMAAR has always been our favorite—not only because of its great brand value but also for the highest quality and service it provides to our clients. It becomes very easy for us to pitch and sell. We have been very fortunate to be associated with EMAAR for so long, and this is a promise in itself that we will continue to thrive in the long run.”

This accolade further cements Homes 4 Life’s position as a market leader and reinforces its commitment to delivering exceptional real estate services to its clients and investors. As the company looks ahead, it remains steadfast in its mission to redefine excellence in Dubai’s real estate sector.

About Homes 4 Life Real Estate:

Homes 4 Life Real Estate is a leading property brokerage in Dubai, specializing in residential and commercial sales, leasing, and investment advisory. With a strong portfolio of premium properties and a client-centric approach, the company has built a stellar reputation in the industry.