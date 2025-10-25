Doha, Qatar – His Excellency Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, joined the Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) community for a special edition of the Dean’s Lecture Series. In a departure from the traditional lecture format, the event was a dynamic conversation between His Excellency and Michael Trick, the dean of CMU-Q, followed by a lively question-and-answer session with students.

The dialogue covered the most pressing topics at the intersection of energy, technology, and the environment. His Excellency shared his perspective on the evolution of Qatar's energy sector, the nation's role in the global energy transition, and the critical importance of technologies in ensuring the long-term competitiveness of Qatari LNG.

H.E. Al-Kaabi said that QatarEnergy’s approach to the energy transition is to grow responsibly, emphasizing that gas remains the lowest-emission fossil fuel and, when it replaces coal, emissions are immediately reduced. His Excellency said that QatarEnergy is pairing its LNG expansion with best-in-class emissions practices, large-scale carbon dioxide sequestration, and significant solar power developments to deliver the energy the world needs in the most efficient and sustainable way possible.

Dean Trick emphasized the importance of His Excellency engaging with students, stating: "The purpose of this series has always been to bridge education and real-world challenges and opportunities that await our graduates". He added, "Today’s event is exactly in that tradition, offering our students a rare opportunity to engage directly with a pivotal figure in the global energy landscape."

A significant portion of the event was dedicated to student questions, a format that Minister Al-Kaabi specifically requested to foster a genuine dialogue with the next generation of leaders. Students from across CMU-Q’s programs engaged the minister on a wide range of subjects. A key topic was the growing role of AI in enhancing sustainability and efficiency within the energy sector.

Building national capacity through education remains fundamental to Qatar’s sustainable future, H.E. Minister Al-Kaabi noted. He said that Education is paramount and that building national capability starts with equipping youth with the skills and knowledge to deliver across disciplines. By investing in their development and giving them real opportunities to grow, QatarEnergy is empowering the next generation of leaders to drive Qatar’s sustainable future, His Excellency noted.

The conversation provided students with firsthand insights into the strategic decisions that are shaping the future of energy in Qatar and around the world.

The Dean's Lecture Series at CMU-Q provides a platform for thought leaders and industry experts to share their knowledge and expertise with the university community and the public.

