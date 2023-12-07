The Ajman Crown Prince awarded degrees to a total of 180 students from the College of Medicine, 76 from the College of Dentistry, 53 from the Pharmacy, 129 from the College of Health Sciences, 53 from the College of Nursing, and 18 from the College of Healthcare Management and Economics in the current year. These graduates represent 46 diverse nationalities.

Ajman: His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, the Crown Prince of Ajman, witnessed the graduation ceremony of the "20th" batch from Gulf Medical University held in the evening of Wednesday, December 6, 2023. It is the largest batch in the university's history and took place at Thumbay Medical City in Ajman.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi praised the commendable and blessed efforts made by UAE’s wise leadership, along with its continuous support for higher education institutions, in line with the era of knowledge and successive scientific developments. He emphasized that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the State (may God protect him), and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai (may God protect him), along with their brothers, Their Highnesses the Sheikhs, Rulers of the Emirates, have prioritized education as the most crucial pillar in the development process of the nation. It is considered a genuine investment of the UAE in achieving its aspirations and ambitions, which are boundless.

His Highness stressed that the university has achieved this distinguished position in a short time, thanks to the continuous support of his father, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman. He further emphasized the notable interest consistently shown by His Highness, along with the creation of an environment conducive to fulfilling the university's mission and enabling it to play its role to the fullest.

His Highness expressed appreciation for the advancements made by Gulf Medical University and its commitment to scientific excellence. The university, equipped with the tools of knowledge, culture, and values, is dedicated to providing students with opportunities to delve into the vast realms of science and research. This commitment aims to cultivate a generation characterized by the highest levels of expertise and professionalism in the crucial fields of medicine and vital sciences.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Ajman, extended sincere congratulations to the graduates for their outstanding achievements. He emphasized the significance of continuous learning as the key to excellence in their professional careers and urged them to apply the knowledge acquired from Gulf Medical University to contribute to creating a better world. His Highness specifically addressed the Emirati graduates, praising them as a source of pride and inspiration for the nation. He assured them of continued support.

A collective of 509 university graduates received their graduation certificates this year, with 180 emerging from the College of Medicine, 76 from the College of Dentistry, 53 from the Pharmacy, 129 from the College of Health Sciences, 53 from the College of Nursing, and 18 from the College of Healthcare Management and Economics. These outgoing students represent a diverse spectrum of 46 nationalities.

Dr. Thumbay Moideen, the Founder President of Thumbay Group, expressed gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, the Ruler of Ajman, for the continuous support provided to the institution.

In acknowledging the contributions of the academic team led by the Chancellor, as well as the dedicated faculty, administrative staff, and other team members at Gulf Medical University (GMU), Dr. Thumbay Moideen said, "As Gulf Medical University celebrates its 25th year, it stands as a monumental success in the history of private health professions education in the region. Noteworthy for its uniqueness, trendsetting initiatives, and innovation, Gulf Medical University has been a pioneer in the field. Students from over 96 countries, faculty and staff from 50 countries, and hospitals treating patients from more than 175 nationalities reflect its global impact. Today, Gulf Medical University has emerged as one of the most sought-after private medical universities in the region, establishing itself as a reputable brand. In addition, the extensive network of Thumbay Academic Hospitals, Clinics, Pharmacies, and Laboratories positions it as one of the largest healthcare providers in the country.”

Congratulating the graduates, Dr. Moideen assured them that Gulf Medical University would always offer its support.

Meanwhile, the Chancellor of Gulf Medical University, Prof. Hossam Hamdy said, “I would like to congratulate all our graduates for their dedication and resilience. In addition, I would also like to express my gratitude to their families for their support throughout this journey. I encourage you to uphold the values instilled by Gulf Medical University in your careers, leading with empathy, altruism, conscience, truthfulness, teamwork, and a sense of responsibility to God. It's important to note that the university and its hospitals will prioritize your training and recruitment, and our commitment to supporting and caring for you extends beyond graduation.”

Affirming the accomplishments of GMU, Dr. Hossam Hamdy presented with some facts and credentials. The number of undergraduate and postgraduate programs has increased from 15 to 27. In addition to the doctorate program, a dual-PhD in 'Precision Medicine' will be awarded by Gulf Medical University and Paris Saclay, the largest of the French universities. More than 3000 full-time and internship students from 75 countries are currently studying at the university; they are learning together, united by the value of ‘tolerance’ and we hope that during the next three years is expected to reach to nearly 4000 students.

While highlighting Gulf Medical University’s strong foothold in scientific research, Professor Hossam Hamdy emphasized the university's dedicated efforts. “We've prioritized this by establishing international research laboratories that collaborate extensively with global research centers, particularly in immunology research for cancer and infectious diseases, drug discovery, and advancements in medical education. It's worth noting that the Ministry of Health has recognized Gulf Medical University among the top ten universities in the Emirates for distinguished scientific research.

Furthermore, “Gulf Medical University’s global standing is notable, with a ranking of 100-200 out of 1,400 universities according to Times Higher Education. Additionally, four members of our academic staff have earned recognition in the list of the world's top 2% of scientists by American Stanford University. The establishment of the Thumbay Institute for Artificial Intelligence in collaboration with leading American institutions like MIT signifies Gulf Medical University’s commitment to research and innovation.”

About Gulf Medical University

Gulf Medical University is celebrating 25 years of Excellence and has grown phenomenally in a span of a last two decades with a vision to be a leading international Academic Health System and a mission to pursue excellence through the integration of health professions education, translational research, quality healthcare, innovation, and social accountability enhanced by national, international partnerships, and community engagement, maintaining their core niche in the health sector.

GMU has over 3500 students from more than 96 different nationalities and offers 35 accredited Undergraduate and Graduate programs run by the 6 constituent colleges in the field medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, biomedical sciences, healthcare management and economics, anesthesia technology, medical laboratory sciences, physiotherapy, medical imaging sciences and healthcare management and economics. Graduate programs are offered in public health, physical therapy, endodontology, periodontics, clinical pharmacy, drug discovery development, healthcare management and economics, health professions education and medical laboratory sciences.

GMU’s Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) Program Outcomes are aligned to the World Federation of Medical Education (WFME) Standards. While the Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences Program is accredited by the Institute of Biomedical Science (IBMS), UK and the university’s PharmD Program is certified by Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), USA. Thumbay group affiliated academic hospitals are JCI accredited, and Laboratories are CAP accredited, signifying high priority to maintenance of quality.

Founded in 1998, GMU is owned and operated by Thumbay Group, the Dubai-based global conglomerate. With the group’s network of academic hospitals (Thumbay University Hospital-Al Jurf, and Thumbay Hospital Ajman), multispecialty daycare centers, clinics, pharmacies and diagnostic labs etc., which provide training facilities for its students, GMU is one of the biggest success stories in the private Academic Health Professions Education institution across the Middle Eastern region.