An international lineup of the world’s leading healthcare start-ups competed in the final of the Innov8 competition, showcasing the innovative and forward-thinking technologies redefining the industry

Artificial Intelligence, Generative AI, the Metaverse, Augmented Reality, and Virtual Reality highlighted during judging process

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Hera Health Solutions has won this year’s Arab Health Innov8 competition and, with it, a cash prize of US$10,000, following an intensive week-long judging process that saw a total of 24 companies representing countries, including the UAE, UK, US, Japan, South Korea, Sweden and Switzerland, pitch over the opening three days, with the final pitches taking place today, Thursday 30 January.

Hera Health Solutions leverages advanced nanotechnology and bioerodible polymers to create long-acting drug delivery systems. The platform uses FDA-approved materials, reducing regulatory hurdles and ensuring safety. In addition to the US$10,000 prize, Hera Health Solutions will also receive exhibition space for the 2026 edition of Arab Health.

Using electrospinning, an advanced manufacturing process that allows for the precision layering of drug particles, Hera Health Solutions optimises dosage control and therapeutic release profiles.

The company’s CEO and co-founder, Idicula Mathew, said: "This technology is unique in its ability to deliver a range of therapeutics non-invasively, from small and large molecules, with flexibility for various delivery modes, such as implants and patches. These patented technologies enable Hera to redefine drug delivery, aiming for broader therapeutic access and improved outcomes."

The judging panel included a renowned number of investors, entrepreneurs and medical experts; among them were Elsa Hyland, angel investor, start-up advisor, mentor, and board executive; Reenita Das, Partner, Senior Vice President, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Frost & Sullivan; Pilar Fernandez Hermida, Founder, i-Expand; Susan Amrat, CEO, Venture Hive; and James Mault, CEO BioIntelliSense.

Finalists on the day includedJapan’s F.MED Co Ltd, who showcased the Microsurgery Assist Robot, a robotic microsurgery system which assists delicate tool handling of microsurgery, SMARTSOUND Corporation, is a leading healthcare IT company that develops smart IoT-based sensory devices to provide customised healthcare solutions.

They were joined by Flow Neuroscience, developers of a non-invasive headset that helps people improve their depression through innovative brain-stimulation treatment that patients can use in their own homes, HealthStay.io, which is purpose-built for medical tourism and designed with deep industry knowledge to meet the unique needs of hospitals and patients and Avid Health, a human-centred, digital-first healthcare company, working with partners big and small to deliver evidence-based care programmes that have real, measurable impact on people's health.

Rounding out the finalists were Venture Hive’s Myri technology, which is rooted in prevention, leveraging AI-powered personalisation and predictive analytics to identify risks early and provide proactive, evidence-based solutions for maternal health, and Ophthorobotics, which addresses the issues of chronic ophthalmic diseases through modern Robots and AI-assisted technology.

Ross Williams, Exhibition Director for Informa Markets, said: "I’d like to congratulate all our finalists, particularly Hera Health Solutions – their groundbreaking solutions embody the spirit of innovation and progress that Arab Health champions. Today, every one of our finalists is driving the future of healthcare, and we are proud to provide a platform that nurtures transformative ideas and redefines the future of healthcare as we know it.”

Elsewhere, on the final day of Arab Health’s 50th-anniversary edition, the 2025 Future Health Summit explored the transformation of healthcare delivery in the UAE, addressing key questions, concerns and opportunities surrounding the impact of AI.

The international keynote session was hosted by Dr Scott Penberthy, Senior Director, Applied AI, Office of the CTO, Google USA who discussed ‘How AI links fun to lifesaving discoveries’. Following this, Dr Taha Kass-Hout, Global Chief Science and Technology Officer, GE Healthcare, addressed ‘AI’s mega impact on health’.

Arab Health concludes today, Thursday, 30 January, at 5 pm, and returns to Dubai in 2026 under the rebranded name WHX Dubai from 9 – 12 February at the Dubai Exhibition Centre.

