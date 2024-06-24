Hala El Said: "In Egypt, we adopt a comprehensive development strategy when addressing health issues and their role in achieving sustainable development."

Khaled Abdel Ghaffar: "The Ministry of Health aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, and investing in health enhances economic growth and societal well-being."

Ashraf El Araby: "With the world's population reaching 8 billion, health challenges are more urgent than ever before."

Sean Jones: "Over the past 45 years, the United States has closely collaborated with Egypt through USAID to achieve remarkable successes in the health sector, supporting sustainable development and family well-being."

Mr. William Emkey: "The best opportunity for us to have a better economy is to maintain the health of our citizens."

Khaled Zakaria: "The institute of National Planning is an intellectual beacon in Egyptian development towards a sustainable future."

Cairo:– The Annual International Conference of the institute of national Planning under the theme "Health and Sustainable Development" commenced today with the participation of various stakeholders, including the Economic Governance Project funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) at Columbia University. The conference will be held over two days, June 24-25, in Cairo.

The conference will address the interlinkages between governance, health, and sustainable development across three main axes: enhancing economic governance reforms, improving institutional development and public management capacities, and developing and implementing new service delivery models.

The opening session of the conference began with welcoming remarks, starting with Professor Dr. Khaled Zakaria, Director of the Economic Policy Center at the College of Economics, who stated: "The institute of National Planning has been an intellectual pillar in Egypt's national development journey since its establishment in 1960. The institute has played a pivotal role in shaping our development trajectories through enriching progressive ideas, conducting scientific research across various fields of development and planning, evaluating consultations and alternatives, and providing policy insights in Egypt. It has also contributed significantly to capacity building, training national cadres across various domains, and raising awareness and knowledge on sustainable development issues. Therefore, linking these three concepts – health, development, and sustainability – is not just a slogan but a necessary imperative to ensure a prosperous future for current and future generations. Good health is fundamental for effective societal participation and achieving desired development outcomes. Sustainable development, in turn, enhances human health and well-being."

Professor Dr. William Emkey, Professor at SIPA, continued: "Our partner, the National Planning Institute, is the intellectual force behind this conference, and without the support of USAID, we would not be here today. What you will hear today are very specific steps that can be taken to achieve the best for all of us to stay together. Public health is the neglected aspect of our healthcare system. We have some of the best technology in the world and the best practitioners in the United States, spending nearly 20% of our GDP on healthcare. Yet, many people do not have coverage or care, often describing public health as an ethical issue. We owe it to all our citizens to have access to quality, affordable healthcare, but it is also an economic and environmental issue. One of the crises we face today is the so-called migrant crisis, which is about people moving from place to place in search of economic opportunities. The best opportunity for us to have a better economy is to maintain the health of our citizens and give every young child the opportunity to achieve their full potential."

Mr. Sean Jones, Mission Director of USAID in Egypt, added: "Over the past 45 years, the United States has closely collaborated with Egypt through USAID to achieve remarkable successes in the health sector. The results speak for themselves, meeting the Egyptian government's priority to enhance family welfare and drive sustainable economic growth. A well-governed health sector is not only essential for individual, societal, and family well-being but also plays a pivotal role in advancing sustainable development. Effective governance ensures efficient resource allocation, making this conference highly significant and timely. Supporting the Egyptian people and continuing our partnership with the Egyptian government to build on past and current successes, as well as addressing remaining challenges and moving forward to create a healthcare sector that ensures health and well-being for all Egyptians, are priorities for USAID."

Professor Dr. Ashraf El Araby, President of the National Planning Institute, concluded: "This conference marks the culmination of a very long academic season for the National Planning Institute. It comes at a time of increasing global and national interest in health and sustainable development issues, with the world's population exceeding 8 billion, making health challenges more urgent than ever before. Health and sustainable development are two fundamental pillars for building a sustainable and prosperous future. Good health is the foundation for effective economic and social development, while sustainable development, in turn, enhances human health and well-being. As we approach the deadline to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, unfortunately, the world is still far from achieving many of these goals, particularly those related to ensuring healthy lifestyles for all. According to the World Health Organization, about one billion people in developing countries lack access to essential health services, pushing hundreds of millions into the poverty cycle."

Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Health and Population, stated: "I am pleased to participate today in discussing health and sustainable development. The Ministry of Health operates according to the Sustainable Development Goals announced by the United Nations for 2030. There is no doubt that when there is a healthy society, it greatly impacts the economy and societal well-being. Conversely, if there is no work and problems in education, it will fundamentally affect health. A healthy society is more cohesive and resilient, unaffected by extremism, terrorism, and other societal problems seen in different communities. A healthy individual has the greatest ability to participate in various community activities, whether in the labor market or education. One of the most important initiatives the state has undertaken to link health with sustainable development is the Comprehensive Health Insurance Law, as it works to improve the health and well-being of citizens, ensure equality in treatment, and reduce poverty."

In concluding her welcoming remarks, Hala Helmy El Said, Minister of Planning and Economic Development, stated: "The Arab Planning Institute is one of the leading and prestigious institutions at both the Arab and regional levels working in the field of development planning. What you will hear today are very specific steps that can be taken to achieve the best for all of us to stay together. Public health is the neglected aspect of our healthcare system, and one of the crises we face today is the so-called migrant crisis, which is about people moving from place to place in search of economic opportunities. However, the best opportunity for us to have a better economy is to maintain the health of our citizens and give every young child the opportunity to achieve their full potential. We must consider healthcare spending as a long-term investment in the future and a key driver of sustainable development. The presidential initiative 'Decent Life' is Egypt's largest development initiative in terms of its allocations and the number of beneficiaries. In Egypt, we adopt a comprehensive development strategy when addressing health issues and their role in achieving sustainable development."

It is worth noting that the conference will serve as a platform for researchers, policymakers, academic experts, and practitioners to exchange knowledge and experiences and discuss strategies to enhance health outcomes within the broader framework of sustainable development, both domestically and internationally.

