The theme for the event this year is “Building Commonality Through Community, Creativity and Culture” and will feature regional and international experts

Co-located with Intersec, the event will be held from 14-16 January at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, UAE: H.E. Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has officially inaugurated the 18th edition of Light + Intelligent Building Middle East, the leading event in the region for the lighting and building technology industries. The show will be held until 16 January at the Dubai World Trade Centre and features over 440 exhibitors from 34 countries.

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East will be attended by government representatives, industry leaders, and international associations, where the focus this year will be on “Building Commonality Through Community, Creativity and Culture.”

During the opening tour, His Excellency visited several exhibition stands, including LEDVANCE, Honeywell Lighting (Vesra), Illus (Marketing Home Group), Vimar, Broadlink and NuLumenTek.

Abdul Muhsin, Show Director for Light + Intelligent Building Middle East commented: “Light + Intelligent Building Middle East 2025 will showcase over 150 speakers across three stages at THINKLIGHT, InSpotLight, and the Smart Building Summit. The event will include a variety of expert-led workshops and will culminate in a prestigious awards night on January 16, which will bring together more than 550 leaders from the global lighting industry.”

The Smart Building Summit began today with an opening address by the chairperson of the summit, Azmi S. Aboulhoda, CEO, EMergy. Over the next three days, the summit will cover topics including ‘Regulatory Standards and Compliance Governing Smart Buildings’, ‘Cybersecurity in Smart Buildings’ and ‘The ROI of Smart Buildings’ among others.

Sessions today at the Smart Building Summit will be conducted by representatives from leading international organisations, government and industry bodies, including the UAE Circular Economy Council, Dubai Municipality, buildingSmart (United Kingdom and Ireland) and the Supreme Council of Energy.

The THINKLIGHT conference will explore the transformative power of light, elevating the art and science of lighting design and technology. The conference will emphasise the profound impact of light and its role in shaping environments and opened today with a keynote speech on ‘The Evolution of Lighting Design in the Middle East: 25 Years of Shaping the Region’s Lighting Design Practice’ from dpa Lighting Consultants.

Saudi Arabia will be under the spotlight at THINKLIGHT with a dedicated session on ‘KSA as a Global Epicentre of Innovative Lighting’, exploring the creative opportunities and innovative solutions that the lighting industry is able to provide for new projects in the region.

The opening day on the InSpotLight stage will be dedicated to ‘The Specifiers’ Arena - Product Pitch’ a thrilling live on-stage session which offers the audience an opportunity to witness the final round of judging for the ‘Product of the Year’ category for the Light Middle East Awards 2025.

Day two of InSpotLight will open with a fascinating panel discussion which offers ‘A Brief Insight into Working as Lighting Designers in the region’ by local ambassadors for the Women in Lighting project. Later that day, the conference will explore outdoor smart lighting and IoT Integration and preparing for the next generation of lighting designers in terms of skills and connections.

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East includes six product sections: Technical Lighting, Electric Lamps and Components, Decorative Lighting, Architectural Lighting, Electrical Engineering, Smart Home and Building Automation. The event will also feature country pavilions from China, Hong Kong and Germany.

The event is supported by several global organisations, including KNX, the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES), the Society of Light and Lighting (SLL), the International Association of Lighting Designers (IALD), the Association for Smarter Homes & Buildings (ASHB), the Lighting Industry Association (LIA), The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) Falcon Chapter, Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE) UAE and the DALI Alliance among many others

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East is co-located with Intersec to form the MENA’s largest trade fair covering the building services sector. The event is held in Za’abeel Halls 1-4 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

-Ends-

About Light + Intelligent Building Middle East

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East brings together world-renowned brands, regional players, and promising innovators for an exciting three-day showcase from 14-16 January 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Featuring products within lighting, electrical engineering, home, and building automation, the exhibition has played a vital role in the growth and development of the industry since its launch in 2006, with a solid representation of global products and brands, several educational conferences, certified workshops, and leading awards programme to recognize the very best the industry has to offer. For more information, please visit our website.

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,300 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 28 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2023 were more than € 609 million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services.

Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability

With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

Further information: www.messefrankfurt.com

About Messe Frankfurt Middle East

Messe Frankfurt Middle East’s portfolio of exhibitions includes: Light + Intelligent Building Middle East, Intersec, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Automechanika Dubai, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Middle East, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, Logimotion and Paperworld Middle East. In the 2023/24 event season, Messe Frankfurt Middle East exhibitions combined featured 6,324 exhibitors from over 60 countries and attracted 224,106 visitors from 156 countries.

For more information, please visit our website.

Catherine Alltoft

catherine.alltoft@shamalcomms.com

Kate McGinley

kate.mcginley@uae.messefrankfurt.com

www.messefrankfurtme.com

light-middle-east.ae.messefrankfurt.com