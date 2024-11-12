Part of the Ambiente global series of events, Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East focuses on corporate gifting and also features home and lifestyle products

The co-located events will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre until 14 November

Dubai, UAE: His Excellency Dr Thani Bin Ahmad Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, officially inaugurated the 13th edition of Paperworld Middle East and its co-located event Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East, today. This year marks the largest edition of Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East, with more than 12,000 visitors expected to attend over the next three days.

Paperworld Middle East is now in its 13th year and is the fastest-growing show of its kind in the world. The event is complemented by Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East, which focuses on corporate gifting and features an extensive portfolio of home and lifestyle products.

Syed Ali Akbar, Show Director for Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East commented: “Paperworld Middle East is the pinnacle international destination for distributors, retailers, wholesalers and franchise owners in the paper and stationery sector. Combined with Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East, these partner events offer a once-in-a-year opportunity to discover products from over 100 countries under one roof.”

Several exhibition stands across Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East were visited during the grand opening tour, including Ittihad Paper Mill, Kangaro, Scrikss, Ramsis Industry, Flamingo, Main Paper, Farook International, Roco and Pan Gulf Marketing. In addition, His Excellency visited country pavilions from Germany, India, Turkiye and China as part of the official opening.

Ali added: “This year’s event theme "Crafting Global Connections," emphasises Dubai's role as a hub where professionals from around the world converge. The international scope of Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East is evident in the number of country pavilions showcased on the show floor, each presenting a unique array of products and cultural influences.”

Exhibitor Sabrina Yu, International Sales Manager, Main Paper commented: “We have travelled to Paperworld Middle East from Spain and this is our fourth year exhibiting at the event. Each year, we connect with a large number of quality customers at Paperworld Middle East and we will continue to promote our brands here in the years to come. It was a pleasure to welcome His Excellency to our stand today and provide him with an overview of some of our products.”

The Hub Forum opened today with an informative presentation from Chrishanthi Niluka, Innovation Engagement Manager, DHL Innovation Center, Middle East & Africa, on ‘Future-Forward Sustainability in Logistics Packaging’. The presentation shared insights on the innovative strategies, technologies, and practices driving sustainable progress in the printing and packaging industry.

Other topics on the agenda today at the forum include ‘The Art of Corporate Gifting – Middle Eastern Traditions and Trends’ and ‘Integrating Best Practices in Paper Manufacturing: Innovations and Opportunities.’

After months of qualifying rounds, the Battle of the Brushes competition reaches an exciting conclusion today. Created by Funun Arts in collaboration with Paperworld Middle East, the community art competition set out to find the ultimate master artist and has included several qualifying rounds.

Finalists will compete today in four categories – Abstract, Realism, Pencil/Charcoal and Watercolour and will be judged by an esteemed panel of UAE-based artists which includes Khalil Abdul Wahid, Faisal AbdulQader, Atul Panase and Akbar Saheb.

