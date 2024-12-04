HE Adel bin Ahmed AlJubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Member of the Saudi Council of Ministers & Envoy for Climate Affairs, Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: HE Adel bin Ahmed AlJubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Member of the Saudi Council of Ministers & Envoy for Climate Affairs, Saudi Arabia, opened the second day of the fourth edition of the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Forum 2024 today, alongside the 16th session of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD COP16).

HE AlJubeir discussed the Kingdom’s progress in environmental protection and climate action, during the Forum’s opening session with CNBC’s Dan Murphy, he highlighted these imperatives are “part and parcel of the Kingdom’s strategy for economic diversification and attracting investment to meet the key objectives of Vision 2030”.

He continued, “For every dollar we spend restoring land, the benefits are anywhere from seven to thirty dollars, akin to investing in technology. We are doing this, and we are trying to point this out to the world” he stated. “When you invest in resorts in the Red Sea, and you are very sensitive to the environment it increases the value of your investment, and it makes it more attractive. So, we don't see a contradiction between having the utmost concern for environmental issues and financial gains” he added.

HE AlJubeir noted, in particular, the development of Saudi Arabia’s Blue Economy, highlighting the Kingdom’s announcement this morning establishing the National Red Sea Sustainability Strategy.

HE AlJubeir also emphasized the Kingdom’s dedication to climate action and the importance of global partnerships, adding “We believe we are facing a tremendous challenge in terms of the climate, and we believe that by working together and putting our resources together we will be able to confront and deal with this challenge effectively”.

Concluding HE AlJubeir reinforced the Kingdom’s climate leadership, noting, “we want to set the standard for the world. We don't want to follow them”.

ABOUT THE SAUDI GREEN INITIATIVE (SGI)

Under the patronage of HRH Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Green Initiative is charting a path for the Kingdom in protecting the planet. With ambitious targets spanning the coming decades, the national initiative aims to improve quality of life and protect future generations by increasing reliance on clean energy, offsetting the impact of fossil fuels, and protecting the environment. For more information visit: www.greeninitiatives.gov.sa

