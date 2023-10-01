Dubai: The Learners Relationship Management Department (LRM) of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) organised the ‘Annual Gathering 2023’, titled ‘Driving Sustainability in Education’, in collaboration with Honeywell and Dar Al Ber Society. This year’s theme comes in line with the university’s vision to re-engineer the educational process and corresponds with the UAE’s hosting of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28). Additionally, it aligns with the declaration by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, designating 2023 as the 'Year of Sustainability.'

The ‘Annual Gathering 2023’ was chaired by His Excellency Dr. Mansoor Alawar, Chancellor of HBMSU, and was attended by faculty members, administrative officials, learners, parents, and graduates, along with several strategic partners. It featured the honouring of Dean’s list learners, reflecting the university’s dedication to supporting and assisting top learners given their position as the nation’ s most significant investment.

H.E. Dr. Mansoor Alawar, Chancellor of HBMSU, said: “At HBMSU, we believe in the importance of education as a compass to the future and the driving force for development. Through the adoption of an innovative approach and technological tools, we can reshape the education sector. We are confident that sustainability in education is the key towards a more prosperous society.

“We are delighted to welcome learners to this gathering, as we, together, enter a new academic year themed sustainable education. We reaffirm our commitment to re-engineering higher education and keeping pace with future requirements, as well as leveraging our excellence in knowledge, academics and smart learning leadership during the two past decades,” Dr. Alawar added.

The gathering featured interactive panel discussions focusing on the role of sustainability in education and providing educational services and resources. Honeywell held a panel discussion to highlight the most prominent practices in sustainability. The gathering’s events included a sustainable charity bazaar held in collaboration with Dar Al Ber Society to drive sustainability and encourage charity and social works. The gathering also witnessed various activities, such as Sustainability Escape Room challenge, which provided participants with a unique and interactive sustainability-related adventure and included Q&As, puzzles, and case studies on sustainability.

The Annual Gathering also featured the sustainability exhibition, which witnessed the participation of a group of federal and local partners to highlight sustainable practices and projects adopted by their institutions. During the event, the university showcased the achievements of The El Baz Award for Excellence in Organizational Sustainability developed for the purpose of encouraging corporate social responsibility (CSR) in organization and driving excellence in different areas of sustainability.

At the end of the Annual Gathering, H.E. Dr. Mansoor Alawar affirmed that these events reflect HBMSU’s steadfast commitment to driving sustainability, as well as the role of education in bringing it to life. H.E. also underscored the importance of expertise and knowledge exchange in building a more sustainable and prosperous future.

