Doha: The Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute (QEERI) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) has confirmed that registration is open for the International Conference on Sustainable Energy-Water-Environment Nexus in Desert Climates (ICSEWEN’23).

Taking place in Doha, Qatar, from 30th October to 2nd November 2023, ICSEWEN’23 is the third edition of this biennial flagship conference. The event will showcase innovative solutions, impactful research, and advancements across five main themes: Energy Transition; Water Resources, Processes and Advances; Environmental Pollution and Mitigation; Innovative Solutions for the Oil and Gas Industry; Sustainability and Digital Solutions.

ICSEWEN’23 will feature a series of sessions covering a broad range of topics related to these themes, such as the economics and policy of energy transition, sustainable energy technologies, water resources, and large-scale water management, air quality challenges in arid environments, climate change adaptation, corrosion solutions, food security, and smart cities.

Talking about the event, Dr. M Rami Alfarra, Principal Scientist at QEERI and Co-Chair of the conference said: “Over 300 delegates are expected to attend the four-day event, which will feature international plenary sessions, scientific oral and poster presentations, exhibition spaces, networking sessions, and multidisciplinary panel discussions with national and international stakeholders.”

"The world around us is changing rapidly with unprecedented shifts in global and regional climate patterns caused by global warming resulting from pressures of a rising global population and consumption of natural resources," said Dr. Marc Vermeersch, QEERI Executive Director. "Among many other environmental threats, our sea levels are rising, the world temperature is increasing, and we are facing frequent, severe droughts and heat waves. In this context, the energy-water-environment nexus represents a global challenge, and more so in arid regions," he added.

ICSEWEN’23’s organizing committee invites you to benefit from the early bird registration and to join the event and looks forward to welcoming participants to Doha for four days of critical and thoughtful discussions.

The Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute (QEERI), part of Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), is a national research institute tasked with supporting Qatar in addressing its grand challenges related to energy, water, and environment. Through its experienced scientists, engineers, and technicians supported by its focused management and operations teams, working within its world-class indoor and outdoor facilities aims to make a lasting positive impact on Qatar and the region.

