Principals of organisational security to be discussed at the Security Leaders’ Summit at Intersec 2025 taking place from 14-16 January 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Prominent speakers to include senior executives from Philip Morris International, Dubai Electronic Security Centre, Federal Tax Authority and Abu Dhabi Airports

Dubai, UAE: Achieving security harmony requires a comprehensive framework that balances people, processes, and technology to address the complexities of modern organisational security. In the Middle East, where regulatory landscapes, cultural nuances, and geopolitical risks create unique challenges, this approach has proven essential for safeguarding assets and ensuring operational resilience.

At the upcoming Security Leaders’ Summit at Intersec 2025, which will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 14-16 January, Christina Alexander Alexandropoulou, Cluster Manager, Southeast Europe for Security & Market Safety for Philip Morris International and Security Magazine’s “Top Woman in Security 2024” will share insights into her real-world application of these principles.

Alexandropoulou said: “By fostering a culture of collaboration and unity, streamlining protocols, and integrating advanced cybersecurity measures, organisations can effectively mitigate risks. Tailored incident response plans, informed by local contexts, further enhance readiness and ensures the safety and security of personnel and assets in diverse environments. This holistic strategy fortifies security measures and promotes shared goals and trust across teams.”

In today’s volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) world, aligning technological advancements with organisational strategies is vital. By ensuring that technology adoption is in sync with overall security strategies, all companies must ensure that robust cybersecurity measures are implemented.

“Digital transformation has reshaped security strategies by introducing new challenges and opportunities. Balancing traditional security concerns with technological advancements involves integrating robust cybersecurity measures, promoting a culture of cyber resilience, and staying agile to address evolving threats effectively,” she added.

Next week’s Security Leaders’ Summit will feature top industry leaders addressing critical security challenges, including Dr. Bushra Al Blooshi, Director of Governance & Risk Management at Dubai Electronic Security Centre, who will explore global collaboration in security standards, Carlo Loveri, Head of Risk & Business Continuity at Abu Dhabi Airports, who will discuss combating deepfake and misinformation risks, and Mohamed AlMaleki, Head of Information Security Office at the Federal Tax Authority, who will share insights on predictive analytics for proactive security.

Now in its 26th edition, Intersec remains the global hub for safety, security, and fire protection. This year, the event is set to host its biggest edition ever, spanning 31,000 net sqm - a 20% increase in net space compared to 2024. Over 52,000 visitors are expected, marking a 10% growth from the previous year. Featuring more than 1,200 exhibitors from over 60 countries, 75% of whom are international, the event also boasts its highest-ever percentage of new exhibitors, with more than 250 making their debut. The Fire and Safety sector alone has seen a 25% increase in exhibitors, reflecting growing demand in this critical area.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Intersec 2025 will feature a comprehensive conference programme including topics such as fire and rescue, safety and health, access control and the smart lock industry, smart security systems, services, and guards, and policing. Attendees can enjoy interactive workshops and forums, including the SIRA Forum, CISO Business Breifing driven by inCyber, FCIA Workshop, ESL Learn, the Thought Leadership Pavilion, as well as features such as the Safety Walk and the Ignyte Startup Arena, while the Intersec Awards will celebrate industry achievements.

Grant Tuchten, Portfolio Director at Intersec organiser Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “At Intersec 2025, we are bringing together the best minds in the industry to collaborate, ideate, and benchmark against the latest innovations. Our 26th edition will inspire new solutions and foster meaningful conversations to shape the future of safety, security, and fire protection globally.”

Intersec 2025 is supported by Security Industry Regulation Agency (SIRA), Abu Dhabi Civil Defence, Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai Municipality, Cyber Security Council, and Dubai Electronic Security Centre.

