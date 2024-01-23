The Harley Street BID – a newly established business improvement district uniting businesses, landowners, medical organisations and charities from the iconic Harley Street community – is attending Arab Health 2024 to showcase London as a leading global player in medical innovation and excellence.

From 29th January to 1st February, attendees can explore why Harley Street stands as a sought-after medical tourism destination, particularly patients from the Middle East and North African (MENA) region. The area, renowned globally, brings together a distinguished community of healthcare professionals committed to delivering unparalleled medical treatments and services to patients from the UK, Middle East, and beyond.

Historically, Harley Street has remained a beacon of medical excellence, solidifying its standing at the forefront of global medical innovation and practice, setting benchmarks in patient care and treatment outcomes.

The area is known to host the largest concentration of medical expertise in Europe. It offers quality training, research and the globally recognised expertise of UK clinics and medical consultants, creating a centre of excellence in a high concentrated area. This unique density and range of expertise means Harley Street provides those seeking medical attention excellent value for money.

Located within the UK Pavilion, the Harley Street BID will showcase the qualities that make Harley Street unique in its universal appeal – while working with partners in the MENA region to identify avenues for international collaboration and growth.

Nicki Palmer, BID Director, said: “The Harley Street BID is delighted to attend Arab Health for the first time in 2024. Representing businesses across the Harley Street area, many of whom are healthcare providers, allows us to highlight the unique features of our neighbourhood to a wider, international audience.

“London, and in particular Harley Street, is the world’s pre-eminent place for best-in-class healthcare provision. Patients from around the world, including the Middle East, flock here for top-tier treatments. There are few places in the world that are quite so easily accessible to patients or practitioners, wherever they might live. The BID is keen to work with partners to ensure London remains a destination of choice for health-care providers and medical tourism.”

Situated within London's vibrant retail landscape, Harley Street seamlessly integrates unique boutiques, independent shops and exquisite amenities, solidifying its status as a prime hub for medical tourism. With six major airports, London stands as one of the globe's most interconnected cities, ensuring effortless accessibility for patients from all corners of the world.

The Harley Street BID is a not-for-profit organisation made up of businesses, landowners, medical organisations and various charities together with the wider Harley Street community to establish a clear vision for the area. The BID, centred around Harley Street in the eastern part of the Marylebone area of London, is notable for the type and combination of world-class businesses – inside and outside of the health sector – that makes it unique.

The Arab Health Exhibition & Congress is taking place from 29 January – 1 February 2024 at the Dubai Convention and Exhibition Centre. Throughout the exhibition, the Harley Street BID team will be located on the Harley Street Medical Area Stand on the UK Pavilion – Hall 2 Stand F30.