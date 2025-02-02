Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences hosted a panel discussion titled "Winners’ Majlis" yesterday, Friday, at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in Dubai. The event brought together the winners of the 2024 Medical Excellence Awards for an engaging discussion.

Dr. Salama Al Muhairi, Director of Medical Excellence at Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation emphasized that organizing this session aligns with the Foundation’s commitment to fostering knowledge exchange and raising awareness about the latest achievements in the medical field. She highlighted the importance of up-to-date information in medical research and innovative advancements in enhancing public health awareness, elevating health culture within society, and supporting an environment of innovation and excellence in the healthcare sector.

Dr. Al Muhairi noted that the session served as a unique platform for the winners to share their insights and ideas with the medical community and the public, reinforcing the Foundation’s role in promoting health awareness and enriching discussions on scientific research and medical development in the Arab world. She added that the session provided an in-depth look into the scientific and professional journeys of the award recipients, as they shared key milestones, challenges they faced, and their vision for the future of the healthcare sector. This exchange offered attendees a valuable opportunity to learn from their inspiring experiences and pioneering achievements.

The Winners’ Majlis, through Healthy Podcast, hosted Professor André Megarbane, recipient of the Arab Award in Genetics, who spoke about his journey in human genetics—one that began with an academic passion and evolved into pioneering achievements that have contributed to the advancement of early diagnostic methods for genetic disorders in the Arab world. During the session, he outlined the evolution of his research, emphasizing the profound impact that genetic studies can have on humanity by enhancing early diagnosis and treatment strategies for genetic diseases.

Professor Megarbane also discussed the challenges facing scientific research in this field, particularly in the Arab world, where consanguineous marriages remain a significant factor affecting genetic health. He praised the vital role played by the Centre for Arab Genomic Studies in supporting scientific research and improving understanding of genetic diseases. He further emphasized the importance of collaboration between academic and medical institutions to foster innovation in this domain.

The Winners’ Majlis also hosted Dr. Ali Abdulkarim Al Obaidli, Consultant in Nephrology and Organ Transplantation, and Dr. Fatheya Al Awadi, Consultant in Endocrinology and Diabetes—both recipients of Hamdan Award for Distinguished Personalities in Healthcare.

The discussion provided deep insights into the significance of the award and its role in recognizing the exceptional contributions of doctors and specialists who are shaping the healthcare sector—not only through their medical practices but also through scientific research and initiatives that drive innovation and sustainability in healthcare.

The two esteemed guests shared the beginnings of their medical journeys, reflecting on how their studies and professional experiences influenced their choice of specialties, in which they are now recognized as pioneers. They also highlighted the key challenges they faced throughout their careers while acknowledging the remarkable advancements in the UAE’s healthcare sector, which have solidified the country’s position as a global hub for medical excellence.

Both speakers underscored the importance of supporting the next generation of doctors and specialists, emphasizing the need for continuous education and training to empower young medical professionals and sustain the momentum of innovation in the medical field.