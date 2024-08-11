Ranjeev Menon: Supporting Qatar's aim to become a major global logistics hub

Al Wukair Logistics Park is a thriving Centre for Various Activities, Attracting a Wide Range of Companies

Doha / Qatar: Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC) – one of the fastest-growing logistics businesses in the MENA region, has successfully concluded a Health and Safety awareness campaign for tenants of Al Wukair Logistics Park. This initiative underscores GWC's commitment to supporting and accelerating the growth of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs).

The week-long event focused on the latest health and safety solutions and global standards. It also showcased health and safety best practices and strategies to prevent occupational hazards, highlighting the company’s efforts to ensure a safe environment for all employees and contractors. Additionally, the campaign covered topics on how to protect public health and environment through proactive strategies, while addressing multiple topics such as personal protective equipment (PPE), waste management, fire safety, and vehicle and traffic safety inside Al Wukair.

Ranjeev Menon, Group CEO of GWC, said: “We augment our initiatives to boost the MSMEs sector in line with Qatar's Third National Development Strategy and National Vision 2030, which aim at developing a diversified economy and supporting Qatar's transformation into a pivotal global logistics hub. GWC is dedicated to empowering MSMEs growth by implementing global best practices and solutions. As part of its commitment to safety in all aspects of its operations, GWC also has a Safety Observation Reporting (SOR) System —a streamlining process that encourages all employees to report workplace observations they encounter on a day-to-day basis to help identify and mitigate occupational hazards and unsafe conditions in the workplace. Thus, transferring GWC's expertise to MSMEs represents a cornerstone of its support strategy, fostering growth and innovation within the sector.

Last June, GWC launched Al Wukair Logistics Park Directory, a comprehensive platform designed to boost the growth of MSMEs growth and enhance partnerships and alliances within the local market, empowering them to succeed and achieve their goals.

The first and second phases of Al Wukair Logistics Park have successfully attracted a significant number of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises. Spreading across 1.5 million square metres, GWC Al Wukair Logistics Park is dedicated to light industry infrastructure required for the operational success of MSMEs. With various light industrial workshops, warehousing units, and open yards, the park has been designed to meet all types of warehousing and distribution requirements for sector-wide enterprises.

Al Wukair logistics park offers a one-stop-shop for leasing a warehouse or workshop, company formation formalities, including applications for necessary permits, and logistics operations. Start-ups who work with GWC benefit from years of local, regional and international experience, along with a global, integrated network. GWC’s deep, hard-earned knowledge of the local market makes Al Wukair Logistics Park the ideal destination for businesses to avail of and enjoy the best logistics infrastructure.

The Logistics Park is part of GWC’s mandate to offer a broad spectrum of services ranging from end-to-end logistics services, from point of entry to point of use and highly coordinated reverse logistics, thus giving MSMEs the chance to boost their bottom line and take advantage of new business opportunities.

