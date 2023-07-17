Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – The Gulf Data Centre Association (GDCA), a trade organisation propelling the growth of the data centre industry across the GCC, has today announced the launch of Touchdown Middle East the region’s first annual conference for the data centre industry, which will take place on the 21st and 22nd November 2023.

Developed in partnership with Amsterdam-based data and tech conference providers Kickstart Europe, Touchdown Middle East will bring together data centre industry leaders, C-level executives, critical decision-makers, trailblazing operators, industry influencers and more from across the Middle East.

On Tuesday 21st and Wednesday 22nd November 2023 at Al Dana Hall, Gulf Hotel, Kingdom of Bahrain, Touchdown Middle East 2023 will offer attendees the opportunity to gain region-wide insight into the latest trends, developments, and opportunities in the data centre market through keynote speeches from industry experts, panel discussions from leading voices and ample business development opportunities.

“The GDCA represents the region’s data centre market at both a local and global level, and our aim through the launch of Touchdown Middle East is to build the GCC’s reputation as a leading emerging market in the data centre sector and as a front-runner in today’s digital ecosystem,” says Henry Sutton, Founder of the GDCA and Touchdown Middle East. “With KickStart’s invaluable experience supporting us, we look forward to attendees of the conference being able to share and learn best practice expertise and invaluable knowledge as the industry gains significant ground in the region.”

Touchdown Middle East Agenda



Details of the full agenda speakers are set to be announced in the coming months.

The conference will kick off in the afternoon of the 21st November (Day 1), with a keynote on the current standing of GCC data centre market, followed by dynamic panel discussions covering pertinent topics from hyperscalers and finance to the impact of gaming, blockchain and AI on the industry. The 22nd November (Day 2) will see leading voices come together over the course of the day to look at the strategies, opportunities, sustainability and trends of the country markets across the GCC.

“We are excited to be supporting the launch of Touchdown Middle East, which has come at a critical time when countries across the Gulf continue to invest in growing their data economies,” says Stijn Grove, founder of Kickstart Europe. “Having a dedicated industry conference to bring key organisations and individuals from across the region together will be invaluable in the development of the Middle East’s digital prominence.”

Touchdown Middle East will welcome those from data centre operators, OEMs, professional services, government agencies, the real estate community and more to attend and participate in the conference.

Get involved!

Touchdown Middle East 2023 will take place on Tuesday 21st and Wednesday 22nd November 2023 at Al Dana Hall, Gulf Hotel, Kingdom of Bahrain.

Attendees:

To attend the event as a visitor, individual tickets will be available to purchase from the 23rd July: https://touchdownme.com/en/register/

There is an Early Bird price of $100 USD for all tickets purchased before 21st September 2023. Thereafter, individual tickets will increase to $150 USD, with GDCA Members receiving a 10% discount. To become a GDCA member, email membership@gulfdca.com.

Exhibitors & Sponsors:

Touchdown Middle East will offer numerous exhibitor and sponsorship packages for organisations from across the region and beyond. More details will be released in the coming weeks, but to get in touch with the Touchdown Marketing & Sponsorship, email info@touchdownme.com.

To keep up-to-date on the event, including attendee information, exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities, follow us on LinkedIn, sign up to the Touchdown newsletter, or become a free GDCA member.

Founded in September 2022, the GDCA has already welcomed over 600 members to the association and is currently accepting induvial and organisation members free-of-charge. All members have access to the GDCA’s events, including Touchdown Middle East; complimentary detailed market intelligence reporting; and a monthly curated newsletter covering breaking and leading data centre stories in the Gulf region.

-Ends-

About Touchdown Middle East & the Gulf Data Centre Association (GDCA):

Touchdown Middle East is the Middle East’s first region-wide data centre conference, established by the GDCA in partnership with Kickstart Europe.

The GDCA is a trade organisation designed to promote the data centre sector for associated businesses operating in countries comprising the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in the Middle East. The GDCA provides a platform for those involved in operating, servicing, or investing in data centres across Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates to promote growth within the industry and to develop Middle Eastern digital infrastructure. Through a regular cadence of events across the region and a series of market intelligence reports for every GDCA data centre market, the GDCA enables members from the public and private sector to share knowledge, best practice, and market intelligence.

The GDCA is supported by its knowledge partner, leading data centre specialist consultancy, TechRE Consulting, and by its sponsors from across the region.

For more information please visit https://touchdownme.com/en/ & https://gulfdca.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Eleri Boyesen

GDCA PR Manager

pr@gulfdca.com

About Kickstart Europe & Digital Gateway to Europe:

Kickstart Europe is an initiative by Digital Gateway to Europe. Digital Gateway to Europe is an Amsterdam-based promotion and research company which focuses on data hubs and the development of the European data center market. Digital Gateway to Europe organizes the Kickstart Europe conference at the start of the year, to bring the global digital infrastructure industry together.

We are an independent organization created by the industry, for the industry. Supported by businesses and organizations from the digital infrastructure: data centers, Internet Exchanges, cloud providers and connectivity providers.

Digital Gateway to Europe

Laarderhoogtweg 18

1101 EA Amsterdam

The Netherlands

w: www.kickstartconf.eu

e: info@kickstartconf.eu

Twitter: @KickStartEur

Contact:

Stijn Grove

Managing Director Digital Gateway to Europe

e: sgrove@digitalgateway.eu

Zoë Derksen

Event Manager

e: zoe@dutchdatacenters.nl