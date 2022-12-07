Dubai, UAE: As the Big 5 enters its final stretch at Dubai World Trade Centre, innovation and future-focused technologies are proving prominent with some of the world’s most cutting-edge companies having showcased their latest products to thousands of industry professionals since the show’s doors opened on Monday.

One such exhibitor is new-to-show Pilosio, which has unveiled its new product, FLYDECK, at this year’s edition. A low-visual impact structure, the FLYDECK is a modular and temporary structure for working on the interiors of bridges, viaducts, and tunnels. With a loading capacity up to 150kg /sqm. the product is safe, practical, fast, with low visual impact and can be used for working on edge beams, shaped interiors, or elements with a complex geometric design.

“This is our first time in both Dubai and at the Big 5, and we have so far captured more than 150 promising leads, solidifying the fantastic reach the exhibition has,” said Francesca Fuser, Business Development Manager Middle East, Pilosio. “We chose to exhibit this year to familiarize ourselves with the MENA landscape, as we finalise our plans for an office opening in the country early next year. We look forward to expanding our database and networking further before the show closes.”

Elsewhere, OpenSpace has brought its latest camera, OpenSpace Capture, to Big 5 2022. Set to capture a 360-degree area of 150,000 square feet per hour using hands-free technology, the product uses inside-the-vision technology AI, which has three foundational functions: Computer vision, 3D reconstruction, and big data visualization. OpenSpace maps and publishes captured images every 15 minutes on average and has the capability to geolocate and map nine million images to drawings every week. The product’s AI automatically maps every image to the floor plans, providing the viewer with an up-to-date visual of the site that can then be viewed and navigated to pinpoint issues.

Prime Co, in partnership with Honeywell, is showcasing the brand’s latest eco-friendly refrigerant gas. The product was created after a decade of research and development by Honeywell with the aim of providing the industry with an environmentally friendly solution. By using refrigerant gas, users can save up to 20 per cent in emissions.

Also focusing on sustainable solutions are Al Bahar and Caterpillar, the latter of which is promoting the latest addition to its existing fleet of heavy machinery – the 320GX. Using a ‘smart mode’ synchronized engine and electrohydraulic control, this 20-tonne hydraulic excavator has lower fuel consumption and a low operating cost.

The Big 5 runs from December 5-8 at Dubai World Trade Centre and is free to attend for industry professionals. For more information, visit: www.thebig5.ae

-Ends-

About The Big 5

With a 42-year legacy, The Big 5 is the largest and most influential building and construction event in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the annual meeting hub for the global construction industry.

Taking place from December 5-8, 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, The Big 5 attracts 55,000+ global attendees from over 152 countries and 2,000+ exhibitors to UAE every year and has served as the platform to facilitate partnerships, provide leading-edge innovation, advance knowledge, and industry best-practice, and propel local and international businesses into the market to connect, grow, and succeed.

The Big 5 covers the full construction cycle across dedicated sectors and six specialized events enabling industry professionals to source worldwide building solutions for every stage of construction: The Big 5 Heavy, Middle East Concrete, HVAC R Expo, Middle East Stone, the Urban Design & Landscape Expo, and FM Expo.

The event includes high-level summits, CPD-certified workshops, and The Big 5 Construction Impact Awards to foster collaboration, support best practices, and provide effective solutions to today’s industry challenges.

The Big 5 is organised by dmg events and is free to attend for all pre-registered visitors.

About dmg events

dmg events is a leading organizer of face-to-face events and a publisher of trade magazines. The company aims to keep businesses informed and connect them with relevant communities to create vibrant marketplaces and to accelerate their business through face-to-face events.

dmg events organises more than 80 events across 25 countries, attracting over 425,000 attendees and delegates every year. The company’s portfolio of products includes many industry-leading events in the energy, construction, hospitality & design, coatings and transportation sectors. ADIPEC, Big 5, Gastech, EGYPS, The Hotel Show and INDEX are the company’s flagship events. For more information visit www.dmgevents.com.