Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Today marks the grand opening of the 1st Regional Great Audit Minds (GAM) Conference 2023 in Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Hotel, and concludes on November 8, 2023.

Patronized by the Supreme Audit Institution and organized by the UAE Internal Auditors Association (IAA), this pioneering event has already been hailed as a game-changer, setting a new benchmark for internal audit conferences worldwide.

A spokesperson from SAI UAE said: “Our visionary leadership has always stressed the significance of sustainable development, and our presence at this event serves as a timely reminder of the UAE's unwavering dedication to sustainability and its crucial role in the global discourse on climate change. Auditing extends far beyond numbers; it is about upholding the values of transparency, accountability, and integrity. These principles form the foundation upon which the modern UAE has been constructed. In a rapidly evolving world, we must wholeheartedly embrace sustainability in all its facets. Whether it's optimizing resource utilization or adopting sustainable business practices, every action we take today will shape the lasting legacy we leave for the future generations to come.”

Abdulqader Ali, Chairman of the UAE IAA, in his opening address, highlighted the conference's unique position in the auditing world. He stated: "The GAM Conference here in Abu Dhabi isn't just a gathering; it's a crucible where the brightest minds in auditing converge to redefine and shape the future of our profession. Hosting this event for the first time outside the USA in Abu Dhabi, a city synonymous with innovation and leadership, underscores our commitment to setting new standards in the industry. We are thrilled to see such overwhelming participation from around the world, reaffirming the need for continuous evolution and global collaboration in our field."

“Great Audit Minds” Conference 2023 is generously supported by a diverse group of partners: EY, KPMG Lower Gulf, Protiviti, PwC Middle East, the sustainable partner Beeah, the official carrier Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Media, and the destination partner the Department of Culture & Tourism. And Sponsors: The Financial Audit Authority in Dubai (FAA) as the Diamond Sponsor, Wolters Kluwer as the Platinum Sponsor, BEINEX as the Silver Sponsor, ACFE & UHY-ae as exhibitors.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

Nasry Abou Zaki

nasry@jcn.marketing