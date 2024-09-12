Sharjah: The 7th edition of the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2024), taking place on 18-19 September at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, will feature 30 panel discussions and workshops led by over 80 international experts and business leaders to deliberate and explore the latest developments in modern investment sectors while aiming to equip young entrepreneurs with the essential skills to enter global markets across various industries.

Opportunities and challenges in new economies

The inaugural day will include in-depth discussions on the global landscape's key opportunities and challenges. The ‘Building Smart Economies’ panel will focus on how technology and innovation can be harnessed to create resilient, sustainable economies, particularly emphasising how modern technologies can drive economic growth. AI as the Catalyst for Economic Prosperity' panel will underscore the role of advanced tech-backed infrastructure in enabling economic growth and fostering innovation and the strategies required to develop and expand these systems.

The ‘Enhancing Food Security Through Smart Solutions’ panel will tackle global food security challenges, exploring cutting-edge solutions that can contribute to the sector's sustainability. The ‘Manufacturing Tomorrow: Innovating for the Next Industrial Revolution’ session will explore technological advancements shaping the industrial sector's future. The first day will conclude with the panel ‘Crafting Tomorrow’s Financial Landscape,’ examining the impact of technology on financial and real estate services and highlighting new and emerging investment opportunities within the sector.

Innovation leading all sectors

The sessions on day two will address critical topics, covering the latest trends in investment, business, technological innovation, supply chains, advanced education, and finance. The ‘Building Future-Proof Businesses’ discussion panel will emphasise the importance of creating resilient enterprises capable of withstanding market volatility and evolving global trends.

The ‘Innovating for Tomorrow: Strategies and Technologies Shaping the Future’ session will explore strategies for fostering business growth and driving innovation that unlocks new opportunities. The ‘Supply Chain Synergy: Driving Innovation in Logistics’ panel will focus on how innovation can enhance supply chain efficiency, streamline logistical operations, and reduce costs.

The ‘EdTech: Smart Classrooms and Beyond’ panel discussion will explore the transformative role of technology in the education sector at all stages . In parallel, the ‘Emerging Technologies’ Role in Shaping the Global Investment Landscape’ session will provide investors with insights on leveraging new technologies to access emerging investment opportunities. The 7th edition of SIF will conclude its panel discussions with ‘The Art of Investing in Startups,’ which will deliberate critical factors when investing in startups.

Workshops to empower entrepreneurs

In addition to the panel discussions, SIF 2024 will offer a series of workshops designed to equip participants with practical, hands-on skills across a range of fields. These interactive sessions will address key topics such as entrepreneurship, innovation, e-governance, and data analysis, all of which contribute to enhancing the development and competitiveness of the national economy.

The agenda includes a Youth Circle, where prominent leaders from both public and private sectors will exchange ideas and experiences. Other sessions will feature a workshop about the UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) and their role in strengthening the economy . SIF 2024 will also host a workshop titled “Hands On: From Idea to Prototype in 30 Minutes”, in addition to sessions on ‘The Foundational Pillars of a Successful Business’, and a workshop on Decoding Consumer Behavior at Scale”.

The second day will feature "The Future Economy: Strategic Foresight for Long-Horizon Planning” workshop, in addition to “The Role of Data Analytics in Identifying and Attracting Potential Foreign Investors”, and the “Creator Economy’s Potential” workshop.

Registration is open for the 7th edition of the Sharjah Investment Forum via: https://registration.sharjahinvestmentforum.ae/index/registration