Dubai, UAE/ New Delhi: The Authentication Solution Providers’ Association (ASPA) successfully hosted its MEA Open House on April 24, 2025, at Anantara Downtown Dubai, bringing together 46 delegates representing 17 companies across the authentication, packaging, and brand protection industries. The event marked a significant milestone in ASPA’s mission to expand its global footprint and strengthen collaboration against counterfeiting in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

The evening commenced with an engaging agenda moderated by Mr. Kaunain Shahidi, Packaging and Sustainability Expert. Mr. Manoj Kochar, President of ASPA, opened the session by introducing ASPA’s key focus areas, its mission of safeguarding products and consumers, and the growing importance of adopting robust authentication and traceability solutions.

This was followed by a powerful address by Mr. Ranesh Bajaj, ASPA Governing Body Member and Chairperson of ASPA MEA Chapter, who emphasized the urgency of collective action to combat counterfeiting threats in the MEA region. He highlighted the challenges faced by brand owners and solution providers and urged companies to join ASPA’s efforts to build a strong, collaborative network. Mr. Bajaj also proposed the formation of an "Action Group" based in Dubai, focused on strengthening ASPA’s presence and initiatives within the MEA region. Encouragingly, six companies from the region expressed interest in being part of this initiative.

The event received an overwhelmingly positive response, with 11 participating companies showing intent to join ASPA as members — a testament to the need for collective action and ASPA's growing influence in the MEA region.

Mr. Ankit Gupta, Vice President of ASPA, concluded the formal proceedings with a heartfelt thank-you note, expressing gratitude to all delegates, partners, and stakeholders for their enthusiasm, participation, and commitment to the cause.

The evening ended with a vibrant networking dinner and cocktail session, allowing industry peers to connect, share ideas, and explore collaboration opportunities for safer and more transparent supply chains across the region.

“The overwhelming response to the MEA Open House underscores the growing commitment among industry leaders to build a future rooted in authenticity and trust. At ASPA, we are proud to have created a dynamic platform that not only raises critical awareness but also forges actionable partnerships, empowering the fight against counterfeiting across borders,” said Mr. Manoj Kochar, President, ASPA.

The MEA Open House builds on ASPA’s global engagement strategy and reinforces its commitment to regional empowerment, knowledge sharing, and the promotion of advanced physical and digital authentication technologies.

About ASPA:

The Authentication Solution Providers’ Association (ASPA) is the world’s first self-regulated non-profit organization representing the entire spectrum of physical and digital authentication and traceability solutions globally. Founded in 1998, ASPA works to raise awareness about the importance of these solutions for brand, document, revenue protection, and consumer empowerment. The organisation strives to educate stakeholders, including government authorities, brand owners, industry professionals, and consumers, on how combining technology solutions ensures various products' authenticity. ASPA also aims to inform companies how adopting physical and digital authentication and traceability solutions can facilitate brand protection and reduce revenue loss.

For Further Details, please contact

Ms. Deepika Kaushik

Email: Deepika@brands2life.in

Mr Puneet Maithani

Email : info@aspaglobal.com