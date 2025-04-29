Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In an evening of reflection and renewed purpose, the Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC Dubai) hosted its much anticipated 22nd Annual Conclave at the Taj Exotica, Dubai this past weekend.

The event welcomed over 350 members, business leaders, diplomats, and dignitaries, including the gracious presence of the former President of India, HE Shri Ram Nath Kovind, and Consul General of India to Dubai, H.E. Satish Sivan.

The conclave served as a powerful platform to highlight the growing Indo-UAE strategic partnership and IBPC Dubai’s pivotal role in advancing bilateral relations, fostering innovation, and enabling impactful collaborations.

The evening unfolded with a powerful cultural performance, “Miracle on Wheels: A Story of Strength and Spirit,” featuring artists of determination under the guidance of founder Syed Sallauddin Pasha whose moving display of resilience and creativity set the tone for a night dedicated to progress and partnership.

Renowned chartered accountant and IBPC Dubai Secretary General Dr. Sahitya Chaturvedi, in his annual presentation, noted, “IBPC Dubai has conducted over 51 programs in the past year. We are not just growing—we are evolving,” as he highlighted the council’s inclusive engagement, including the recognition of Life Members and senior legends, interactive platforms for women, and the active participation of youth in IBPC initiatives.

This comes amid a dynamic shift in IBPC’s membership strategy, now reimagined to be more inclusive of women, youth, and emerging professionals, as the Council broadens its reach and deepens engagement with a wider audience.

IBPC Dubai Chairman Siddharth Balachandran emphasized the enduring friendship between India and the UAE, rooted in “strong ideas and stronger execution.” He added, “IBPC Dubai is here to aspire and ascend. We are all cogs in the wheel driving toward one common destination—excellence.”

He was followed by HE Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India, who confirmed that bilateral trade has surged past $100 billion in 2025, a remarkable rise from $84 billion in March 2024, across sectors including technology, education, healthcare, and innovation. He also paid tribute to IBPC member Dr. Ram Buxani, a pioneering figure in the Indian diaspora, who passed away last year.

Introducing the evening’s keynote speaker, IBPC Dubai Vice Chairman Sunil Sinha paid tribute to HE Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Former President of India, describing him as “a leader who embodies dignity and humility—his life a quiet testament to perseverance, to choosing values over visibility, and to the belief that public service is the noblest calling. He brought grace to the highest office and remains a true inspiration to us at IBPC Dubai, reminding us that real leadership builds bridges across nations.”

Taking the stage to sustained applause, Former President Kovind delivered a moving address that echoed these sentiments. Reflecting on leadership, legacy, and the power of service, he spoke passionately about the role of elders in shaping society. “Senior citizens bring wisdom, maturity, and compassion,” he said. “Their stories are India’s stories. I salute individuals like Mr. Vasu Shroff, whose life journey embodies global recognition and quiet perseverance.”

President Kovind also highlighted the rapidly strengthening relationship between India and the UAE, recalling the landmark 2015 visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the recent diplomatic milestones achieved during the Crown Prince of Dubai’s visit to India. “We are witnessing a system of evolution,” he observed. “India and the UAE are partners not only in trade but in vision.”

Underscoring the economic momentum, he noted that as India rises to become the world’s third-largest economy and its startup ecosystem ranks third globally, the UAE continues to be one of India’s most significant investors. The shift towards bilateral trade in local currencies (INR and AED), he said, is a clear signal of deepening strategic ties.

In a moment of quiet pride, he acknowledged the 16 Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardees in the UAE—the highest honour conferred on overseas Indians—as symbols of the diaspora’s profound contributions. He also spoke of the spiritual harmony embodied by the BAPS Hindu Temple, standing alongside a mosque and a church, as a beacon of interfaith tolerance and unity.

The night concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by IBPC Dubai Governor Skandan Mahalingam and an invigorating call to action: “IBPC is not just a council—it is a movement. A movement that reflects the vision of a Viksit Bharat and the inclusive future we’re building together.”

A special note of appreciation was extended to key IBPC members including Eugene Mayne, Founder and CEO Of Tristar Group, Dr. K. P. Hussain, Chairman and Managing Director of Fathima Healthcare Group, and Mr. Ankur Gupta, Head - Corporate Affairs & Growth, Tata Sons MENA, for their continued partnership and unwavering support in advancing IBPC Dubai’s mission.

