Muscat: Reaffirming its commitment to advancing financial literacy, fostering inclusion, and engaging with the community, Sohar International commemorated Global Money Week 2025 through active participation in the national campaign led by the Central Bank of Oman (CBO), in collaboration with the Oman Banking Association (OBA) and the Ministry of Education. Observed globally from April 20 to 26 across more than 175 countries, this year’s initiative, themed "Think Before You Follow, Wise Money Tomorrow," highlights the importance of financial planning, education, and inclusion. In alignment with this global movement, Sohar International hosted a series of interactive workshops tailored for school students.

The sessions, held at the Bank’s Waterfront office and delivered by the Sohar International Academy, welcomed over 60 students and featured hands-on learning activities aimed at fostering early awareness of personal finance and encouraging responsible financial behaviour. Through initiatives like these, Sohar International continues to play a proactive role in shaping financially empowered future generations, equipping young minds with the knowledge and confidence to make informed financial decisions.

Commenting on the initiative, Ms. Mahira Saleh Al Raisi, Chief People Officer from Sohar International said, “Global Money Week 2025 offered a unique opportunity to ignite curiosity and critical thinking around the value of money in everyday life. At Sohar International, we recognize that financial literacy must evolve beyond numbers and charts; it must carry real-life relevance. By nurturing an environment of dialogue and discovery, we aim to inspire young individuals to see finance not just as a subject, but as a life skill that shapes opportunity, independence, and resilience. This initiative reflects our long-term goal of cultivating a society where financial confidence begins at a young age and grows into a lifelong asset.”

The event comprised two workshops, thoughtfully segmented by age group to ensure age-appropriate, impactful learning experiences. For students aged 9 to 13, the Sohar International Academy delivered an engaging session on the fundamentals of financial management, incorporating interactive and innovative activities designed to enhance financial awareness, encourage savings culture and promote financial understanding and planning.

Students between the ages of 13 and 16 participated in a more advanced, hands-on workshop featuring simulated financial scenarios that mirrored real-life situations. Through these immersive activities, participants gained a deeper appreciation of how financial decisions influence long-term outcomes, while also developing critical thinking and strategic planning skills within a dynamic and intellectually stimulating environment.

By merging practical experiences with structured learning, Sohar International successfully translated the ideals of Global Money Week into tangible outcomes. The initiative resonated strongly with participants, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to shaping a financially informed generation and contributing to the broader educational and economic development of the nation.

About Sohar International

With the vision to become a world-class Omani services company that helps customers, community and people to prosper and grow, Sohar International operates with a purpose to help people 'win' by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, complementing their growth and prosperity with international standard service delivery. The Bank seeks to redefine banking in Oman through transformational developments centred on the principles of More Velocity, making everything simple and fast; More Value, ensuring relevance and connectivity to customers’ world; and More Vision, liberating stakeholders through talented leadership. www.soharinternational.com