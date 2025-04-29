His Highness: Guided by the vision of our leadership, Dubai continues to consolidate its position as a leading global destination for tourism and a key meeting point for industry stakeholders

“The longstanding success of ATM highlights Dubai’s pivotal role in fostering strategic partnerships that drive the growth and advancement of the global tourism industry”

ATM 2025 is organised under the theme ‘Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow’s Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity’

Held from 28 April to 1 May, this year’s event sees significant growth in participation across global markets

ATM Travel Tech has expanded by more than 26% this year, reflecting the sector’s increasing integration with technology and innovation

Government of Dubai Media Office – His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, today opened the 32nd edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM), a leading global event for the travel and tourism industry, being held from 28 April to 1 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Bringing together professionals and leaders from across the global travel sector, including leisure, business events (MICE), luxury, and corporate travel, this year’s event features a record 2,800 exhibitors from 166 countries and is expected to welcome 55,000 attendees.

During the opening, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed said that the strong turnout at this year’s Arabian Travel Market reflects Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for tourism, travel and hospitality, and underscores the emirate’s growing role in shaping the future of the global tourism sector.

His Highness said: “Guided by the vision of our leadership, Dubai continues to consolidate its position as a leading global destination for tourism and a key meeting point for industry stakeholders, bringing together investors, decision-makers, experts and leading travel agencies from around the world. The longstanding success of Arabian Travel Market highlights Dubai’s pivotal role in fostering strategic partnerships that drive the growth and advancement of the global tourism industry.”

His Highness added: “The events and exhibitions sector remain a vital driver of Dubai’s economic growth. The success of Arabian Travel Market, along with other major events hosted by the city throughout the year, reflects our steady progress towards achieving a key objective of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which is to position Dubai among the world’s top three cities for business and specialised tourism by 2033.”

Following the official inauguration, His Highness toured the exhibition halls, accompanied by His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority; and His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate for Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai.

Key Highlights

His Highness was briefed on key highlights of the 32nd edition of Arabian Travel Market, which has recorded a significant increase in international exhibitor participation, with a 20% rise from Asia, a 15% increase from the Middle East, more than 12% growth from Europe, and continued growth from Africa and the Americas.

ATM 2025 is being held under the theme ‘Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow’s Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity’, underlining the vital role of cross-border collaboration, industry partnerships, and community engagement in reshaping the future of tourism and advancing sustainable practices.

Several new features are debuting at ATM 2025. Responding to growing demand for a dedicated platform for business events, IBTM@ATM has been launched this year. The new sector provides a specialist zone for business events suppliers to connect with buyers through pre-scheduled appointments and business exchanges. IBTM@ATM will also host a dedicated conference exploring key industry trends, staged on the new Business Events Stage.

ATM Travel Tech has expanded by more than 26% this year, reflecting the sector’s increasing integration with technology and innovation. A new Start-Up and Innovation Zone has been introduced, showcasing 21 pioneering companies reshaping the future of travel. The zone also offers an immersive VR experience, allowing visitors to explore new possibilities and transformative solutions within the travel ecosystem.

Commenting on the opening of ATM 2025, Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “From next-generation technologies and the rise of travel start-ups to the introduction of IBTM@ATM, this year’s edition of ATM highlights an industry that is more connected, innovative and resilient than ever before. We are proud to offer a platform that fosters global collaboration, drives impactful business opportunities, and helps shape the future of travel.”

ATM Conference

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum was also briefed on the renowned ATM Conference, which returns this year with more than 200 speakers leading over 70 sessions across the Global Stage, Future Stage, and the newly launched Business Events Stage. The conference programme will explore emerging trends, share global best practices, and discuss strategies to unlock new opportunities while addressing key industry challenges.

This year’s programme covers a diverse range of topics, including the future of aviation, emerging trends in hospitality, climate action initiatives, and the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across the sector.

On the first day, Cassie Kozyrkov, CEO of Kozyr, a leading international expert in AI and Google’s first Chief Decision Scientist, hosted the opening session on the Future Stage on how the travel industry can lead in AI adoption.

The second day of the ATM Conference will feature the annual Ministerial Session, which will explore how tourism growth can be unlocked through enhanced connectivity. The session will bring together the Ministers of Tourism from Bahrain and Lebanon, alongside the CEO of Trip.com, to discuss how infrastructure, innovation and inclusion can build robust tourism frameworks that empower communities and enhance cross-border accessibility.

On day three, Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, will address the Global Stage to examine the future of aviation in an era of transformation and global disruption. Meanwhile, key findings from the IBTM World Trends Report will be shared on the Business Events Stage.

The final day will feature in-depth market insight sessions on Asia Pacific, as well as a dedicated spotlight on India’s burgeoning tourism sector. A major highlight on closing day will be the ATM Start-Up Competition, offering a platform for emerging entrepreneurs and innovators to pitch their ideas and redefine the future of travel.

ATM 2025 forms part of Arabian Travel Week, a ten-day festival of travel and tourism events held annually in Dubai. Over its three-decade history, ATM has played a pivotal role in facilitating over USD2.5 billion in industry deals and advancing the Middle East’s tourism landscape.

Organised in collaboration with Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM 2025’s strategic partners include the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) as Destination Partner; Emirates as Official Airline Partner; IHG Hotels & Resorts as Official Hotel Partner; and Al Rais Travel as Official DMC Partner.

For the latest news and updates from ATM 2025, please visit: https://hub.wtm.com/category/press/atm-press-releases/