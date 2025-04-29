Muscat: Oman underscored its commitment to accelerating private sector growth and simplifying investment procedures on Monday during the second day of the Advantage Oman Forum 2025, organised by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MOCIIP) through Invest Oman.

Addressing international investors and delegates, Ibtisam Al Farooji, Undersecretary for Investment Promotion at MOCIIP, highlighted the government’s drive to open up strategic sectors through transparency, fast-tracked facilitation, and direct engagement with policymakers.

“We open the doors to Oman’s most strategic and future-focused sectors, and you will meet the senior government officials directly shaping their development," Al Farooji said.

"From renewable energy and green hydrogen to advanced manufacturing, logistics, digital technologies, sustainable tourism, and fisheries —you’ll discover where Oman’s priorities meet global demand. Each of these sectors is underpinned by strong fundamentals — whether it’s natural endowment, competitive cost structures, or long-term national planning through Oman Vision 2040," she added.

She further emphasised the government’s reform-driven approach.

"Through the efforts of Invest Oman and our network of partners, we have streamlined procedures, cut red tape, and introduced targeted incentives designed to move from interest to investment — swiftly and transparently. We understand that certainty and access are essential. That is why today’s format is direct. You are meeting the decision-makers. This includes officials from our free and special economic zones, our development funds, and line ministries — alongside key representatives from the private sector," she said.

The day featured focused Government-to-Business (G2B) sessions, giving investors unprecedented access to senior officials and industry leaders across Oman’s most promising sectors, including clean energy, logistics, digital innovation, tourism, and fisheries.

The signing of a $565 million clean energy manufacturing agreement with JA Solar further demonstrated the Forum’s ability to translate discussions into tangible outcomes, reinforcing Oman’s proactive strategy to attract high-impact global investments.

As the Forum’s official sessions concluded, many visiting CEOs and delegates are set to embark on site visits across Oman, exploring key investment hubs and cultural landmarks to experience firsthand the country’s unique blend of economic opportunity and heritage.

