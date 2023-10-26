Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: The Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research is hosting the 10th Biannual Gulf Comparative Education Society (GCES) Symposium from November 1 to 3, 2023 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. The three-day event, which is open to the public, will bring together academics, educators, and thought leaders from across the globe to discuss the future of education in the Gulf.

A Global Platform for Transformation

Under the theme "Towards Sustainable Education: Global Goals and Local Contexts," this symposium serves as a unique platform for in-depth, critical conversations on the evolving landscape of education and the need for adaptability in the face of new challenges. As a prelude to COP28, the conference pays tribute to sustainable practices (Sustainable Development Goal 4), educational trends, innovations in education, and the UAE's role as an educational hub. By focusing on key issues within the sector, the event aims to provide reflection on how education in the Gulf can be made more sustainable by 2030.

A Decade of Influence

The 10th Biannual GCES Symposium stands as the largest to date. Spanning three days, the event promises a diverse program, including panel discussions, keynote addresses, and tailor-made workshops for aspiring and established academics. Beyond academic exchange, this event provides exclusive opportunities to engage with experts and visionaries in the field of education. It is poised to be a transformative experience for stakeholders, and everyone invested in the future of education.

Distinguished Speakers

The event features a lineup of distinguished speakers including:

H.E. Consul General Meghan Gregonis, United States Consul General in Dubai

Prof. Mario Novelli, Professor in the Political Economy of Education at the Centre for International Education, University of Sussex

Dr. Khalaf Marhoun Al'Abri, Associate Professor of Education Systems and Policies, College of Education, Sultan Qaboos University

Dr. Yahia Alramamneh, Internal Verifier, Assessor & Learning and Development Specialist at Emirates College for Advanced Education

Fatiah Touray, Executive Director for Inclusion and Equity at NYU Abu Dhabi

Dr. Hala El Howeris, Acting Dean of the College of Education at the United Arab Emirates University

Dr. Ahoud Al-Asfour, Assistant Professor at the College of Basic Education - Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET), Kuwait

Partnering with The Al Qasimi Foundation for this event is the Office of Inclusion & Equity at NYU Abu Dhabi and the College of Education at the United Arab Emirates University . The GCES Symposium 2023 welcomes the wider community to participate. Interested individuals are encouraged to secure their spot by registering here.

Join us and be part of the conversation shaping the Gulf educational landscape. For comprehensive insights and further information about the symposium, visit GCES Symposium 2023.

About the Gulf Comparative Education Society (GCES)

The Gulf Comparative Education Society is an academic society founded in 2008, dedicated to fostering comparative and professional discourse on educational issues in the Arabian/Persian Gulf region. Through a series of annual conferences and workshops, GCES promotes and develops collaborative research activities exploring educational issues in the region.

For more information, visit: https://gces.ae/