Dubai, UAE: As the UAE accelerates its national focus on innovation, knowledge creation, and inclusive education, the University of London brought together leaders, educators, alumni, and policymakers in Dubai to explore how global education is evolving to meet these urgent goals.

Held at the Dubai EDITION under the theme “The Power of Global Education”, the evening brought together over 100 guests to discuss the impact of international qualifications on national development, talent readiness, and digital transformation in the UAE.

The panel featured Dr. Wes Harry, Senior Advisor at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), Dr. Eesa Mohammed Al Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai; and Saima Hasan, Head of Marketing at RIAA Barker Gillette Global Alliance and University of London alumna.

Education for the future economy

Speaking at the event, Alistair Jarvis CBE, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Partnerships and Governance) at the University of London, said: “In an increasingly connected and digital world, accessible global education is essential to building a skilled, resilient workforce. We’re proud to support the UAE’s ambitious goals by providing a flexible model that empowers learners to stay rooted in their community while earning internationally recognised qualifications.”

Dr. Eesa Al Bastaki noted the growing importance of cross-border collaboration and stackable credentials: “Global partnerships in education are no longer optional – they’re essential. Microcredentials, dual degrees, and flexible learning options are shaping the way our students learn and contribute to the economy.”

Global knowledge meets local delivery

The discussion highlighted the value of Recognised Teaching Centres (RTCs), the University of London’s local partners in the UAE that support students with face-to-face learning while maintaining UK academic standards. The model provides UAE-based students with access to law, business, and computer science programmes designed by top-tier British universities.

Dr. Wes Harry, representing MBRF, spoke on the importance of future-ready skills, referencing the Global Knowledge Index and the Future Skills Academy as tools helping education systems adapt to evolving economic needs. He said: “Skills development isn’t just about what we need today—it’s about anticipating the future. Institutions like the University of London play a vital role in bringing global capabilities into local contexts.”

Alumni impact and international recognition

The event also celebrated the achievements of the University’s growing alumni community in the UAE, including barrister Hamna Zain, who was recently recognised as a finalist in the 2025 British Council Study UK Alumni Awards held in Dubai on 14 May. Her recognition reflects the impact of globally educated UAE-based professionals who are contributing to legal advancement, public service, and international collaboration.

With more than 1,500 alumni and students in the UAE, the University of London continues to expand its regional footprint through its UAE-based RTCs: University of Dubai, Kaplan MENA, Amity University Dubai, and Britts Imperial College.

A shared vision for education and innovation

As the UAE aims to build one of the world’s most future-ready economies by 2031, global education models like the University of London’s — which offer flexibility, academic rigour, and local access — remain aligned with the country’s ambitions for inclusion, talent retention, and innovation.

About University of London

Although proudly rooted in London, our community and impact are global.

The University of London is a world-leading university with around 40,000 students studying across more than 190 countries.

We are a national leader in the humanities, and we promote their value to society and the economy through knowledge creation and exchange.

We are also a federation of 17 esteemed higher education institutions, with collaboration at the heart of our ethos.

The University of London was founded in 1836 to promote access to higher education. We pioneered distance learning across the globe. We were the first University in the world to admit students regardless of their gender, race or religion. In 1878 we were the first UK university to award degrees to women. Improving access and equality of opportunity remains our mission to this day.