Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced the return of the seventh edition of Ramadan Arcade at Manarat Al Saadiyat, set to take place between 15 to 25 March from 9pm to 2am.

Over the years, Ramadan Arcade has become a beloved gathering for Abu Dhabi’s youth and residents, celebrating the spirit of community and togetherness during the holy month. This year, Manarat Al Saadiyat will transform into a vibrant contemporary majlis, welcoming young adults and families for another unforgettable season filled with games and tournaments, interactive art installations and activities, live entertainment, and an exciting selection of food and beverage concepts.

Here's what to expect from this year's edition:

Ramadan Arcade will open with a special Grand Orchestra performance by Bait Al Oud Orchestra and Choir, followed by a daily series of musical jam sessions at the majlis stage, featuring students and faculty from the oud, qanun, violin, cello, and vocal departments.

Meanwhile, for the first time and exclusively at Ramadan Arcade, visitors will have the chance to play Assassin’s Creed Shadows on its official launch date, 20 March, with the game available to play until the end of the event, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Gaming.

Ramadan Arcade is also bringing back the popular Ladies’ Pink Majlis for this year’s edition. The ladies-only space will feature themed nights, vibrant retail pop-ups, and activities from henna making to jewelry, calligraphy, and gaming.

In another returning highlight, Comedy Night is back at Ramadan Arcade on 22 March, featuring a fresh lineup of local comedians for a night full of laughs — all curated and organized by Funeral Home Comedy.

A community favorite, Dice Board Game Café will be managing the entire board game experience at the Majlis, bringing with them a curated selection from over 400 board and card games for visitors to enjoy throughout Ramadan Arcade.

This year’s Ramadan Arcade is also bringing a dynamic array of community-led, interactive art experiences. Emirati, graphic designer Hind Al Rais reimagines the classic Carrom game. This art installation reflects the game’s historical journey and its role in social gatherings. In another creative experience, photographer Abdullah Almheiri presents CONCEPT, a photo booth installation that explores culture and light. Rizq Art Initiative brings a week-long pop-up to Ramadan Arcade, featuring a live studio and exhibition where visitors can engage with teaching artists like Maitha Al Omaira, Elizabeth Dorazio, and Karine Roche, alongside works by artists including Akil Ahmad, Camelia Mohebi, and Shamsa Al Mansoori.

Get your tickets for Ramadan Arcade online now at [manaratalsaadiyat.ae/en/seeanddo/weeklyschedule/ramadan-arcade/] or at the event entrance. A single-day pass is priced at 50 AED, while an all-days pass is available for 350 AED.

