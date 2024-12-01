Doha: Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) has unveiled the agenda for its highly anticipated ninth edition of the Hiwaraat conference series, “A.I. Uprising: Opportunities and Challenges for the Future of Work and its Impact on the Environment," set for December 5 at Waldorf Astoria West Bay. The conference, offered in collaboration with Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar, will bring together leading voices in academia, technology, and policy to discuss critical issues affecting the nature of work emerging from two urgent challenges for the future of humanity: the environmental crisis, and the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Headlining the event is visionary space scientist Dr. Moriba Jah, Professor of Aerospace Engineering and Engineering Mechanics at the University of Texas at Austin, who will be drawing from his extensive history with AI and machine learning to deliver an insightful talk on “Navigating the Ethics and Sustainability of AI.”

A leading voice in space security and sustainability, Dr. Jah is the director of Decision Intelligence group at Oden Institute, and Lead for Space Security and Safety at the Robert Strauss Center. He is also a former NASA spacecraft navigator, and US delegate to the United Nations Committee On Peaceful Uses of Outer Space.

“With all the fear and uncertainty surrounding the development of AI, it is important to take time to hear from experts on the actual challenges we face so that we can imagine the ways in which we would like AI to transform the world for the better,” said conference co-organizer Dr. Santiago García-Couto, an Assistant Professor of Economics who studies how technology changes affect labor. “This conference offers a space to discuss the potential of AI, and the current barriers to its use for good.”

Another highlight will be a talk and performance by Quantum Balerina Dr. Merritt Moore, currently an Adjunct Professor of Practice and Distinguished Artist in Residence at NYU Abu Dhabi. A quantum physicist and professional ballet dancer, Dr. Moore is celebrated for her pioneering work on robot-human interaction and the creative uses of AI.

Their insights will anchor the conference’s exploration of AI’s profound impact on how we think and interact with the world, and what that means for how we work, the types of jobs we have, and the sustainability of our planet. Dynamic panel discussions will delve into the work impacts of A.I.’s role in energy transformations, climate impacts, and global equity, and the capacity of A.I. to drive innovation, promote humanity, and improve productivity and labor justice.

With anxiety around rising job insecurity and environmental degradation at an all time high, “A.I. Uprising” offers a fresh perspective on the future of work, identifying how opportunities and challenges presented by the advent of A.I. offer interconnected solutions that can transform our future for the better.

About the Hiwaraat Series

The Hiwaraat conference series at GU-Q fosters informed, thought-provoking dialogue on globally relevant issues, offering an inclusive platform for scholars, policymakers, and the public to exchange knowledge and explore innovative solutions.

For more details or to register, please visit https://hiwaraat.qatar.georgetown.edu/ai-uprising/

About Georgetown University in Qatar

Established in 1789 in Washington, DC, Georgetown University is one of the world’s leading academic and research institutions. Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q), founded in 2005 in partnership with the Qatar Foundation, builds upon the world-class reputation of the university through education, research, and service. Inspired by the university’s mission of promoting intellectual, ethical, and spiritual understanding, GU-Q aims to advance knowledge and provide students and the community with a holistic educational experience that produces global citizens committed to the service of humanity.

Georgetown’s unique, interdisciplinary program prepares students to tackle the most important and pressing global issues by helping them develop critical thinking, analytical, and communication skills within an international context. GU-Q alumni work in leading local and international organizations across industries ranging from finance to energy, education, and media. The Qatar campus also hosts the Executive Master in Diplomacy and International Affairs along with the Executive Master’s in Leadership graduate degree programs.

About Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar

Carnegie Mellon University set its own course with programs that inspire creativity and collaboration. A private, top-ranked and global university, Carnegie Mellon looks beyond the traditional borders of the university campus to have a transformative impact locally, nationally, and globally. In 2004, CMU began a partnership with Qatar Foundation to bring this unique educational experience to the Middle East.

For 20 years, Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar has provided a world-class education in the heart of Education City. More than 1300 graduates have completed their education at CMU-Q, and more than 450 students are currently pursuing studies in biological sciences, business administration, computer science and information systems.

As the CMU-Q alumni network grows, so does the impact that we have on Qatar and the world. Our graduates work at top organizations and innovative startups. They influence government policy, analyze big data, bring culture and the arts to the community, and inspire young people to learn and innovate. They are researchers, creators, entrepreneurs, analysts and educators, and they are working to improve the world around them.