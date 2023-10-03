Advanced security and analytics solutions are seen as pivotal to the Kingdom’s smart city initiatives, and empowering Saudi organizations to enhance operational efficiency.

Riyadh, KSA: – As organizations across Saudi Arabia progress ambitious smart city initiatives, Genetec, a global leader in unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, is set to return to Intersec Saudi Arabia with a unified portfolio of security and cutting-edge analytics solutions that ensure people, organizations, and communities keep moving safely and securely. The fifth edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia—the country’s leading trade fair for security and protection—is taking place from October 3 - 5 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

Enhanced security infrastructure will be essential to a vision for modernized urban living and a diversified economy as Saudi Arabia advances towards its Vision 2030 goals. Such progress is already being realized in cities such as Riyadh, Makkah, Jeddah, and Madinah, all ranked in the IMD Smart City Index (SCI) list for 2023. With visionary projects like Neom and The Line also in development, robust physical security solutions for the everyday can give businesses and governments a more in-depth view of their environments so they can respond to, and recover from, any incidents quickly.

Exhibiting at Hall 1 Stand D12, Genetec's experts will be on ground at Intersect Saudi Arabia providing valuable insights bridging the realms of digitalization, smart cities, and security. As continued cloud and AI adoption dominate talks about physical security, Genetec’s team will also delve into key findings from its State of Physical Security report, and offer predictions tailored to the Saudi landscape for 2023.

Over the years, Genetec has increased its presence in Saudi Arabia with a growing team, the opening of an expanded office in Riyadh, and substantial project investments.

Firas Jadalla, Regional Director at Genetec, commented: “Security professionals must remain agile in adopting new approaches and tools that transcend traditional boundaries as digitalization increases across the Kingdom. It’s why at Genetec, we build resilient, connected solutions that go beyond security to provide operational insights that allow organizations to improve their business and their environment. We look forward to highlighting the significance of truly unified physical security solutions at Intersec Saudi Arabia, and listening to how we can support our local partners to respond to the security needs of today and tomorrow.”

Solutions Showcase

Visitors to Intersec Saudi Arabia will have the opportunity to experience firsthand Genetec’s offerings in both physical and cybersecurity, including:

Security Center 5.11: Genetec’s Security Center is a unified security platform that incorporates access control, video surveillance, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), and communications into one intuitive interface to simplify operations. The latest version of the platform integrates access to core modules such as Omnicast, Synergis, AutoVu, Sipelia, and intrusion monitoring, offering enhanced features like advanced mapping, KiwiVision security analytics, and threat level management.

Genetec’s KiwiVision™ video analytics automates video surveillance, enhancing operations, and enabling quicker, more informed decisions for security teams. The technology empowers operators to sift through large volumes of events and automatically detect individuals, vehicles, and objects, effectively guiding their attention toward pertinent data. Genetec Mission Control™: Designed as a comprehensive decision management system, Genetec Mission Control™ facilitates real-time incident response coordination among various stakeholders expediting the resolution process. It analyzes events across the entire system, identifying patterns indicative of real threats and automating routine tasks. In emergencies, it guides teams through response protocols, minimizing disruptions to operations and facilitating rapid recovery.

