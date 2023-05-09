UAE, Dubai: Dubai Fintech Summit was officially inaugurated today by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum being welcomed to Geidea booth by CEO Renier Lemmens and board member Nabil Ismail.

Geidea, one of the largest FinTech companies in the region and this year’s Dubai FinTech Summit’s Presenting Sponsor, had the honour of briefly showcasing its cutting-edge financial solutions to His Highness Sheikh Maktoum who was welcomed by CEO Renier Lemmens and board member Nabil Ismail at their booth.

Geidea, which has 75 percent market share of the FinTech payment service sector in Saudi, provides more than 700,000 terminals in the region. During the summit, the company will showcase products, including a newly launched point of sale (PoS).

“We are delighted to have the support of one of the Middle East’s leading financial services companies,” said Mohammad Alblooshi, Head of DIFC Innovation Hub and FinTech Hive.

“The Dubai FinTech Summit will be a truly global platform, gathering the world’s FinTech community to help shape the future of this rapidly growing sector. As well as providing our partners and participants with an opportunity to showcase their latest innovations, the summit will enable thought leaders to debate, exchange ideas and make important connections, including with investors. We are looking forward to welcoming the global FinTech industry to Dubai, which is reaffirming its position as a global FinTech hub.”

Sailesh Malhotra, General Manager (GCC), Geidea, said: “We are thrilled to announce our participation in the Dubai FinTech Summit. This premier event presents us with a unique opportunity to connect with like-minded industry leaders, exchange innovative ideas and collaborate to establish a more robust fintech community in the region. We are eager to leverage this platform to expand our knowledge, share insights with our peers and elevate our impact on the FinTech industry in the Middle East and beyond.”

“The FinTech industry has transformed the traditional financial services industry, creating new opportunities for innovation and efficiency. The local regulators have played a phenomenal role in this transition and continue to create positive impact in the industry. As a next phase in this development, we would like to see CB and other regulators increase their engagements and communication with the Fintech players in the industry.

The summit organised by DIFC, is a platform to spotlight all things impacting the future of finance – from Web 3.0, metaverse and blockchain to decentralised finance, regulation and policymaking, and the greater need for increased financial inclusivity. More than 100 FinTech exhibitors, a series of panels and fireside chats took place today. The Dubai FinTech Summit will wrap up tomorrow at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai.

