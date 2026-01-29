Dubai, UAE: Geneva College of Longevity Science (GCLS), the world’s first academic institute focusing on longevity science, has partnered with Dubai Science Park, the region’s leading science-focused hub and part of TECOM Group PJSC, to host the second edition of GCLS Semester Symposium on 2–3 February 2026 at the Dubai Knowledge Park Auditorium, convening international leaders to advance the science, systems, and policies shaping the future of healthy longevity.

Titled ‘The New Era of Longevity: Innovation for the Middle East’, the 2026 edition of the GCLS Semester Symposium, the premier event dedicated to longevity in Dubai, will build on the success of last year's edition to focus on longevity as a systems-level opportunity. The conference will bring together researchers, clinicians, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and investors to explore how advances in aging biology, preventive medicine, diagnostics, and health technologies can be translated into scalable, real-world solutions.

With more than 40 international speakers, the symposium's programme features keynote lectures, expert panels, and interdisciplinary discussions addressing topics such as the biology of aging, biomarkers and diagnostics, preventive and lifestyle-based interventions, clinical translation of emerging therapies, the role of financing and regulatory frameworks and the development of sustainable longevity ecosystems. The symposium will also emphasise the role of collaboration in forward-looking markets such as the UAE in accelerating innovation in preventive and longevity-focused healthcare.

Prof. Dr. Dominik Thor, President of the Geneva College of Longevity Science, said:

“Longevity science is moving rapidly from theory to application. The GCLS Semester Symposium creates a platform where global expertise and regional ambition intersect - enabling meaningful dialogue on how prevention, science, and systems innovation can shape the future of healthspan in the Middle East.”

“Dubai is rapidly establishing itself as a global hub for innovation dedicated to advancing human longevity and wellbeing,” said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park, Dubai Knowledge Park, and Dubai International Academic City, part of TECOM Group. “The GCLS Semester Symposium demonstrates our commitment to fostering a dynamic environment where groundbreaking research can directly inform practical solutions, uniting scientific discovery with market readiness. Dubai Science Park will continue to drive impactful contributions towards realising the ambitious goals of Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ and Dubai Research and Development Programme through such platforms.”

This year’s edition of the GCLS Semester Symposium will also feature an engaging series of fireside chats and panel discussions curated by The DSP Leadership Network, an exclusive, merit-based community for senior professionals across the healthcare, life sciences, and broader sciences ecosystem launched by Dubai Science Park in 2025. These sessions will focus on how longevity is governed, scaled, and taught, from the evolution of policy and clinical standards, to translating innovation into real-world adoption, and preparing the next generation of talent to support the longevity economy. Leading figures from government, industry, and academia are set to participate in these discussions, offering valuable insights on longevity science.

One of TECOM Group’s 10 specialised business districts across six vital economic sectors, Dubai Science Park fosters collaboration among a diverse community of science-focused customers and professionals. The symposium aligns with the district’s broader contribution to innovation, knowledge exchange, and the UAE’s long-term healthcare and research ambitions as outlined by the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.

The GCLS Semester Symposium forms part of GCLS’s academic mission to advance longevity science through education, research, and international exchange. It complements the College’s Executive Master of Science in Longevity and professional education programmes, while offering an open forum for critical discussion on both the opportunities and limitations of this rapidly evolving field.

Register to attend the GCLS Semester Symposium on 2-3 February at Dubai Knowledge Park: https://www.gcls.study/semester-symposium