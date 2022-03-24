H.E. Hamad Buamim: GBF LATAM at Expo 2020 Dubai provided an ideal platform to build bridges of cooperation and cross-border partnerships between Dubai and Latin American and Caribbean countries.

Dubai, UAE – The Global Business Forum Latin America (GBF LATAM 2022) concluded in Dubai today (Thursday) on a high note as the high-level forum attracted a total of 2,000 participants from 95 countries who attended in person and virtually.

Around 300 bilateral business meetings were also held during the two-day forum, which was organised by Dubai Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai.

Among the delegates taking part in the form were three heads of state, 13 ministers, government officials, business leaders and industry experts from Latin America, the Caribbean and the UAE, who came together to discuss trade and investment prospects and explore new avenues of economic cooperation.

Reflecting on the success of the forum, His Excellency Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers said: “Today, we are reaping the fruits of the strong relationship that we succeeded in establishing with the Latin American markets through our previous edition of GBF LATAM. The forum provided an opportunity to establish new business partnerships and support our efforts to expand the operations of companies in Dubai, as well as attract LATAM investments to the emirate. GBF LATAM is the perfect platform for building bridges of cooperation and cross-border partnerships between Dubai and Latin American and Caribbean countries."

"In the fourth edition of the forum, we were able to build many new ties that will shape the future of strategic relations between Dubai, the wider GCC and the 27 countries that make up Latin America and the Caribbean. We presented an integrated picture of the business environment, highlighted joint investment opportunities, brought investors together, and drew attention to the pivotal role of Dubai as a gateway for companies wishing to launch their operations and expand into the region's promising markets. We look forward to seeing these interactions translating into new economic partnerships,” H.E Buamim added.

H.E. Buamim concluded by noting that the high-calibre of participation at GBF LATAM 2022 reflects growing confidence in Dubai as a global hub for companies from Latin America and the Caribbean, adding that Expo 2020 Dubai provided an ideal platform for UAE and LATAM countries to network, collaborate and take their trade relations to the next level.

Bearing the theme Towards a Resilient Future, GBF LATAM 2022 was held under the patronage His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

GBF LATAM 2022 forms part of Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s flagship Global Business Forum series which was launched in 2013 and also showcases investment opportunities in promising markets across Africa and the ASEAN region. Dubai Chamber of Commerce is the Official Business Integration Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai.

