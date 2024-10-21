Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: This October, Galleria Hotel Jeddah, Curio Collection by Hilton, reinforced its commitment to community and sustainability by successfully hosting two impactful events— a Breast Cancer Awareness Month Event and a series of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Week Activities.

From October 14 to 17, the hotel organized initiatives aimed at raising awareness, fostering community engagement, and promoting environmental responsibility, reflecting their dedication to making a positive impact.

Breast Cancer Awareness Event

Held on October 17 on the hotel’s ground floor, the Breast Cancer Awareness Event brought together 100-150 attendees, including industry professionals, doctors, and volunteers, to shed light on breast cancer prevention, early detection, and the importance of blood donation. The event was hosted in collaboration with prominent organizations such as King Abdul Aziz University, King Saud University, the Ministry of Health, the Blood Bank Center, Jeddah Second Health Cluster, and Tuwaiq Volunteers Group.

The program included an awareness session for hotel team members, followed by discussions from healthcare professionals on preventive measures and early examinations, concluding with a blood donation drive to support the local community.

ESG Week Activities

Simultaneously, Galleria Hotel Jeddah held a range of ESG Week initiatives, reinforcing its dedication to environmental sustainability and social responsibility. These activities included:

Organic Garden Project: The introduction of an organic vegetable garden at the hotel, offering fresh, local produce to guests while reducing the environmental footprint.

Community Charity Lunch Boxes: The hotel prepared and distributed lunch boxes to local charity initiatives.

Public Area Cleaning Initiative: Hotel staff participated in cleaning public spaces in Jeddah, contributing to the beautification of the local environment.

Food Waste & Environmental Impact Training: Team members underwent training to understand the importance of food waste reduction and sustainable practices.

Local Product Showcase: The hotel's restaurant introduced a corner featuring local products, supporting local businesses and offering guests a unique experience.

Both events underline Galleria Hotel Jeddah’s role as a leader in promoting health awareness and sustainability in the community. For more details about these initiatives, please contact the hotel.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a global leader in hospitality with a portfolio of world-class brands across more than 7,500 properties. Learn more at stories.hilton.com.

About Curio Collection by Hilton

Curio Collection by Hilton features a portfolio of unique hotels designed to provide one-of-a-kind experiences. Learn more at curiocollection.com.