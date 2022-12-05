Sharjah: The fourth edition of the Furniture 360 exhibition and the Big Shopper Sale ended yesterday (Sunday) evening on a strong note.

The two events were organized by Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) from November 29 to December 4 and offered its visitors, whose number exceeded 30,000, a distinguished shopping experience in the world of furniture, furnishings and trendy fashion Both exhibitions were full of eye-catching promotions.

Local companies drew a lot of attention with their products of high quality and modern, elegant designs. So did the international companies from Poland, Turkey, Egypt and Tunisia, as they presented their latest in the furnishings and furniture industry.

Mr. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said, "We are pleased with the success that both events have achieved, attracting a large number of visitors and exhibitors, which means that the event has managed to rank well high on the list of specialized commercial and marketing events locally or regionally. It also gained the visitors' admiration for providing the latest furniture, furnishings and trendy fashions from various markets of the world under one roof along with some of the strongest offers and best prices".

Mr. Midfa indicated that Furniture 360 exhibition plays an important role in supplying local markets with the latest home furniture and enhancing the furniture and furnishings industry – especially with the fact that the furniture market in the UAE is one of the most competitive markets in the region.

Over six days, the exhibition stood out for its great offers and major discounts on the products of reputed local and international furniture brands including interior and exterior decor and designs, and modern home furnishings.

