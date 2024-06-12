United Arab Emirates: - A delegation of leading French space companies embarked on a strategic mission to the United Arab Emirates from June 3 to June 4 during the "French Space Tour" organized by Business France, the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy. This initiative aims to explore new projects and forge robust alliances in the developing space sectors of these dynamic regions.

Marking its second edition, the business expedition featured strategic sessions by the UAE Space Agency in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. On the first day, the delegation was welcomed at the Dubai office of the UAE Space Agency. The Agency and the Centre facilitated thematic presentations and a VIP journey during the visit.

His Excellency Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency, remarked, “This collaborative effort highlights the UAE’s commitment to advancing our space capabilities and fostering international partnerships. The French Space Tour is a testament to the strength of our bilateral relations and the shared vision of pushing the boundaries of space exploration and innovation.”

His Excellency Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General of MBRSC, expressed, “The dynamic collaboration between France and the UAE is a testament to the power of unity, collaboration, and shared vision in driving progress and innovation. The French Space Tour encapsulates this shared aspiration and not only serves as an exchange of knowledge and expertise but also as a beacon of mutual growth and progress in space science.”

Later the same day, a visit of MBRSC was scheduled to dive into the key programmes, missions and the latest innovations made by the Centre. On the second day in Abu Dhabi, the French companies spent the morning at Khalifa University, where they visited various R&D laboratories to explore the latest innovations in robotics, drone technologies, and artificial intelligence. Later, the delegation had the privilege to visit Space 42, the new entity created through the merger of Bayanat and Yahsat, to provide services and solutions including AI-powered geospatial and mobility solutions, Earth observation, satellite communications, and IoT (Internet of Things) and business intelligence.

Tailored to facilitate direct B2B engagements, this mission provided French enterprises a platform to pitch innovative solutions and engage in substantive discussions on topics critical to the space industry, including satellite technology, space exploration, digital transformation, and the security of space operations.

French Innovative Solutions Meeting Regional Demand

The UAE's space market is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by strategic investments and innovative projects. With €10 billion invested in the sector, the UAE has successfully launched 22 satellites, with 8 more in development. The country has seen a 29.5% increase in commercial spending on space, reflecting its commitment to advancing its space capabilities. Emirati satellites cover 80% of the nation's needs, providing internet, satellite broadcasting, and mobile communication solutions. The UAE boasts four astronauts who have collectively documented over 4000 hours aboard the International Space Station. The space sector employs over 2800 individuals across more than 80 enterprises, institutions, and infrastructures, including international companies and startups.

Key initiatives include the UAE National Space Program, part of the National Space Strategy, aimed at sustainably developing the commercial space industry. Future projects like the UAE Space Agency’s Sirb Constellation and the GNSSaS mission underscore the UAE's role as a pioneering force in the global space industry. MBRSC leads efforts in human spaceflight missions through the UAE Astronaut Program, Earth observation satellite development through the UAE Satellite Program, including the high-resolution imaging satellite MBZ-SAT, set for launch in October 2024. Additionally, MBRSC collaborates internationally, such as providing the Emirates Airlock, the science and crew airlock module for NASA's Gateway Lunar Space Station.

French expertise in the aerospace field is well-positioned to address the demands of this rapidly growing market and support its upcoming initiatives.

France's Strategic Leadership in the Global Space Sector

French expertise in the space sector is robust and strategically positioned to address the needs of the rapidly evolving global space market. With the rise of new digital technologies and the "Newspace" movement, many application domains such as environmental monitoring, telecommunications, transportation, mobility, and healthcare are undergoing significant transformations. In this dynamic context, where new public and private space actors are emerging, Europe remains a leading power in space.

Axel Baroux, French Trade & Invest Commissioner to the UAE commented: “France is the historical driver of this European success, thanks to a highly efficient space sector steered by the CNES (Centre National d'Études Spatiales), bridging the realms of research and industry. French space capabilities are comprehensive, encompassing major industrial prime contractors, intermediate-sized enterprises, SMEs, and numerous startups, making it a critical player in the global space industry”.

These combined efforts and competencies position France as a pivotal contributor to both infrastructural expansions and sustainability initiatives in the space sectors of the UAE, providing a solid foundation for fruitful international collaboration.

