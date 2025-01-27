United Arab Emirates – Arab Health, the key event for the medical sector in the Near and Middle East will bring together 89 French healthcare experts, with the opportunity to showcase their latest innovations and solutions at the French Pavilion. French companies will be exhibiting over three halls:

Za'abeel 2 : medical devices.

: medical devices. Sheikh Rashid Hall : solutions for orthopaedics, physiotherapy and rehabilitation.

: solutions for orthopaedics, physiotherapy and rehabilitation. Sheikh Saeed Hall 1 : medical imaging solutions.

With support from Business France, this delegation includes 20 first-time participants, showcasing the vibrancy and growth of France's healthcare ecosystem. The initiative is organized in collaboration with prominent partners such as the French Healthcare Association, EURASANTÉ, DEV UP, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of France's Greater Eastern Region.

A Legacy of Medical Excellence

France is globally recognized for its medical and scientific expertise, powered by a dynamic ecosystem of over 2,660 innovative companies. The nation’s healthcare achievements are reflected in its globally ranked hospitals, with three institutions featured among Newsweek's 2024 list of the world’s top 50 hospitals:

Hôpital Universitaire Pitié-Salpêtrière (Paris) - 8th place

Hôpital Européen Georges Pompidou (Paris) - 17th place

Hôpital Claude Huriez (Lille) - 38th place

With a growing number of medical professionals—a 1.4% increase in doctors compared to 2023—France continues to strengthen its healthcare system and its contributions to global medical advancements.

At Arab Health 2025, French companies will present a rich portfolio of cutting-edge solutions, addressing challenges across diverse medical disciplines, including air purifiers incorporating cutting-edge technologies to ensure clean air and prevent infections in healthcare facilities, as well as non-invasive devices designed to monitor patients in intensive care, post-operative care, and oncology, along with telemedicine solutions and medical photo management systems. These innovations underscore France’s unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare globally, delivering technologies and expertise tailored to the evolving needs of the medical community

The UAE Healthcare Market: numerous opportunities for France

The UAE stands as a strategic partner for France in the healthcare sector, with French pharmaceutical exports totaling $265 million in 2022, making France the fourth-largest pharmaceutical supplier to the UAE. French expertise spans a range of areas, including pharmaceuticals, MedTech, diagnostics, imaging, and healthcare IT.

Under strategic initiatives like France 2030 and Health Innovation 2030, France has allocated €7.5 billion to solidify its position as a global leader in healthcare innovation, with €400 million dedicated to MedTech advancements. Institutions like the Curie Institute and the Rothschild Foundation Hospital have established regional offices in Dubai, furthering healthcare services through research, training, and management.

Participating in Arab Health 2025 highlights France's cutting-edge solutions and reaffirms its role as a key partner in the UAE’s rapidly advancing healthcare sector.

Introducing Business France's Medical Devices Marketplace: Connecting Regional Professionals with French Innovation in Healthcare"

As part of Arab Health 2025, Business France will launch its "Medical Devices" universe on its Marketplace platform, offering French companies a digital showcase for innovative medical technologies. Leveraging France's position as the UAE's fourth-largest pharmaceutical supplier and Dubai's status as a medical tourism hub, this platform will connect healthcare professionals globally with French expertise starting January 2025. www.marketplace.businessfrance.fr

To Know more about the French delegation click here: Arab Health 2025

