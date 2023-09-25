Dubai, UAE: FOREX PR WIRE, The newest edition of Forex Expo Dubai 2023 is back, set to elevate the fintech landscape. The event is scheduled to take place through 26-27 Sept 2023 at the prestigious Dubai World Trade Centre and promises to be at the forefront of innovation in the financial industry. With an exciting array of sponsors and a lineup of industry-leading speakers, it anticipates over 10,000 visitors and will welcome 160+ exhibitors and 130+ speakers, curating a networking experience like no other.



Premier Sponsors Take the Stage

Forex Expo Dubai 2023 proudly announces its premier sponsors, who are at the forefront of driving innovation in the financial industry. The event is honored to welcome:

Titanium Sponsors - Accuindex, ADSS, alpari, ATFX, AusGlobal, EnclaveFX and more.

Diamond Sponsors – ActivTrades, Adroll, Alchemy Markets, Blackbull Markets and more.

Platinum Sponsors – A- markets, Admirals, Arn Fintech, Avatrade, Capex and more.

Gold Sponsors – Arabian Business Academy, Adenasoft, APM Capital and more.

Silver Sponsors – Arab Platform Capital, Ark Trader, Connectee, Deneo Partners and more.

Featured Sponsors – FloxyPay, Forsol, IQX trade, OEXN, Philip Capital and more.

"We are delighted to showcase our premier sponsors, whose contributions are instrumental in making Forex Expo Dubai 2023 a substantial platform. The event is designed to foster meaningful connections, exchange of ideas, and exploration of cutting-edge technologies in the fintech industry," said Michael Xuan, CEO of HQ MENA, Forex Expo Dubai 2023.

Check out the complete list of sponsors – Click here.

With their unwavering commitment to advancing the forex landscape, these sponsors will contribute to making Forex Expo Dubai 2023 an exceptional experience for all attendees.

Stellar Lineup of Speakers

The speaker lineup for Forex Expo Dubai 2023 is nothing short of extraordinary, featuring experts who are pioneers in their respective fields. Attendees can expect to gain invaluable insights, practical strategies, and a deeper understanding of the forex market from these industry luminaries: Raja Zahoor, Mazen Salhab, Habib Akiki, Luna Parsa, Anish Lal, Steven Galt, and many more.

The event will host activities, including informative sessions, engaging panel discussions, and unparalleled networking opportunities. Attendees can expect to leave with a deeper understanding of the forex market and its transformative potential.



What to Expect

Forex Expo Dubai 2023 promises a comprehensive experience for attendees, including:

Insightful keynote sessions and panel discussions

Networking opportunities with industry leaders

Live trading demonstrations and growth opportunities

Access to cutting-edge solutions and technologies

About Forex Expo Dubai 2023

Forex Expo Dubai is the premier event for forex professionals and traders to gain insights, network with industry leaders, and explore the latest advancements in the forex market. With a history of successful events, Forex Expo Dubai continues to be a platform for education, innovation, and business growth in the financial industry.

Registration for Forex Expo Dubai 2023 is now open. Early-bird discounts are available for a limited time. For more information and to secure your spot, please visit the official event website at https://theforexexpo.com/dubai2023/.

PR Contact:

Forex PR WIRE

contact@forexprwire.com