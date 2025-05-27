Uniting Efforts Toward a Smarter, More Sustainable Urban Future.

H.E. Eng. Mohamed Almansoori, Director General of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme: “The UAE continues to play a pioneering global role in sustainable urbanization.”

The summit brings together an exclusive cohort of real estate leaders, investors, innovators, and architects from across the region and around the world.

Day one focused on the role of AI in shaping smart cities, advancing infrastructure, and envisioning the future of real estate.

Abu Dhabi: The inaugural Forbes Middle East Building the Future Summit kicked off today at Berkeley, Abu Dhabi. The two-day event is being held in strategic partnership with the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, represented by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, and Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport, and in collaboration with One Development.

The summit brings together an exclusive cohort of real estate leaders, investors, innovators, and architects from across the region and around the world, serving as a platform to explore the future of smart cities, promote sustainable urban solutions, and highlight investment and development opportunities in the region’s real estate sector.

The opening day was attended by H.E. Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; H.E. Eng. Mohamed Almansoori, Director General of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme; H.E. Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre; Ali Al Gebely, Founder and Chairman of ONE Development.

The event also welcomed many prominent industry leaders, including Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of Sales and Development at DAMAC Properties, Founder and CEO of PRYPCO, and Cofounder and COO of Amali Properties; Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding; and Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of the Danube Group.

The first day’s program featured keynote speeches and interactive panel discussions exploring the future of smart cities and the development of advanced infrastructure, with a focus on seamlessly integrating elements of luxury, hospitality, and entertainment. Topics included interior design, mixed-use developments, and green infrastructure, as well as the fundamentals of smart urban planning, ranging from healthcare infrastructure to sustainable architecture powered by technology and AI.

The discussions also emphasized the critical role of effective policies and strategic public-private partnerships in accelerating development through institutional collaboration. In addition, the sessions highlighted the UAE’s ongoing efforts to reshape urban living by embracing smart digital infrastructure and data-driven urban planning.

H.E. Eng. Mohamed Almansoori, Director General of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme said in his opening keynote, “It is my honor to welcome you to this distinguished event, which aligns with the declaration of 2025 as the Year of Community in the United Arab Emirates, as part of a national vision based on strengthening social cohesion and placing the family at the heart of stability and growth.”

H.E. pointed out that housing is one of the fundamental pillars for building cohesive communities, explaining that the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program provides a supportive residential environment that enhances quality of life and aligns with the aspirations of society. He emphasized that smart and integrated urban planning is a cornerstone in the path toward sustainable development. “The UAE continues to play a pioneering global role through distinctive initiatives, including the Urban Development Agenda Platform for Asia and the Pacific, which was launched in partnership with Malaysia and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) to promote the exchange of expertise and knowledge in the field of sustainable urbanization,” he added.

In his opening address, Ali Al Gebely, Founder & Chairman of ONE Development, emphasized that “the future doesn’t begin with structures—it begins with the human journey and experience.” He described the UAE as one of the most advanced and resilient ecosystems for private sector growth, especially in urban development. “We ask ourselves: What do people truly aspire to? What connects them in a rapidly changing world? What transforms a place to live into a place to belong?” These questions, he said, shape ONE Development’s philosophy and design approach. Al Gebely also announced the launch of DO Hotels, an AI-powered hospitality concept developed in partnership with global icon Amr Diab. Set to launch in Dubai on May 28, 2025, Do Hotels blends music, AI, and wellness to deliver a new dimension in hospitality experiences. “The integration of AI into urban development is not just strategic—it’s essential,” Al Gebely added.

“We are gathered today to address one of the most pressing and impactful issues of our time: how to build cities that are smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable. In a rapidly evolving world, smart cities are no longer a luxury—they are a strategic imperative. The focus is not solely on technology, but on how we harness it to boost efficiency, enhance quality of life, and accelerate development,” said Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, in her welcoming speech. “Abu Dhabi is advancing confidently toward a new urban model, one rooted in innovation and driven by data, with sustainability at its core. This summit serves as a vital platform for sharing knowledge and fostering collaboration to build more resilient and inclusive cities. It aligns with the declaration of 2025 as the Year of Community, underscoring the UAE’s dedication to placing people at the center of urban progress,” she added.

The day also featured an award ceremony honoring a group of the region’s most influential real estate leaders, including prominent government officials and visionary entrepreneurs and businessmen, who are shaping the future of the Middle East’s economy and positioning the real estate sector as a driving force in the global market.

The summit will continue tomorrow with more interactive sessions, exploring future trends in real estate, urban planning, and investment, with participation from leading industry experts and decision-makers from around the world.

To host the Building The Future Summit, Forbes Middle East is collaborating with many distinguished partners, including presenting partner, ONE Development; main strategic partner, the Department of Municipalities and Transport and the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme; associate partners, Binghatti Developers and Reportage Properties; event partners Zane Developments, Marjan Properties, Aqua Properties, Danube Group, Hassan Allam Holding, Richmind Developers Eywa Dubai by R.Evolution, and REEF Luxury Developments; AI and technology partner Xphere Interactive Technologies; gift partners Pure Candles, Kashida, Shuk Leather, Jasani, Business Bay, Metaspace Labs Information Technology, Aroma 24/7, Innara, and Obsidian Skincare; entertainment partner Scream Entertainment; education partner Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi; landscape partner Growhub; communications partner Gallabox Technology Consulting; transportation partner, The Global Limo; furniture partner Electra; and catering partners, Evian, Solaris Tea, and Stree F&B.

For more details and information about the summit, please visit the website here.

