More than 1000 people gathered in Abu Dhabi to explore the biggest challenges and most impactful solutions to protect our planet while growing our economies.

Abu Dhabi: Forbes Middle East has concluded its Sustainability Leaders’ Summit, chaired by HE Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade, which was held on November 2-3 at the St Regis Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi, under the theme “Driving Economic Growth for a Greener World.”

With VIP attendees, speakers, government ministers, and business leaders in attendance, the summit explored the pathway to net zero, delving into strategies for decarbonizing industries and energy systems, the transformation of Middle East destinations into sustainable tourism paradises, embedding sustainable finance and impact entrepreneurship, building climate-smart cities and mobility systems, and inspiring innovation for sustainable consumption and resource conservation.

Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, emphasized the urgency for positive action. “It is all of our responsibilities to work together to find solutions that ensure that we hand over a thriving, green, and healthy planet to the next generation,” she insisted. “At Forbes, we’re not just talking about sustainability; we are involved in it. We want to be a sustainability leader in our industry, and by incorporating green initiatives into all our summits and our operations, we hope to have a measurable and positive impact on the future.”

The summit’s packed agenda featured panel discussions, interviews, and presentations. These included insights from: Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO of the National Marine Dredging Company; HE Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, Director-General of COP28; Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of the Mohamed and Obaid Almulla Group and American Hospital Dubai; Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for the GCC at Visa; and Ali Sajwani, Managing Director of Operations and Technology at DAMAC Properties.

As the summit concluded, some of the region’s most innovative designers took to the stage to present a Sustainable Fashion Show. The glittering performance showcased stunning designs from Reborn, By M.A.R.Y, Sustainably U, French Dandy Atelier, Only Ethikal, Goshopia, and Dunesi. This was followed by a recognition ceremony that celebrated the Middle East’s most impactful sustainability leaders.

Forbes Middle East worked with a host of partners to bring this critical event to life: presenting partner the National Marine Dredging Company; associate partner EFS Facilities Services Group; support partners EFG Holding, Emirates Steel, FurniSure Home Furniture Rentals, Emirates Global Aluminium, and Al Baddad; event partners ADNOC, Contact Financial Holding and NABD; media partners Rominds Productions; furniture partner Electra Solutions; food partners Bustanica, Barakat, Amazonas4u, House of Pops, and Dibba Bay Oysters; gift partners Whirlpool, Patchi, Ritz Carlton Istanbul, Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, Oberoi Beach Resort Al Zorah, W Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, Anantara Desaru Coast Malaysia, St Regis Cairo, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, Zulal Wellness Resort, The Elixir Clinic, Growhub, and Precise Merchandise Solutions; AI and technology partner PurpleGlo; and sustainability partner No More Bottles.

More details on the discussions held can be found on the Forbes Middle East website​​​​​​

About Forbes Middle East

Forbes Middle East is a licensed edition of Forbes for the Arab world, championing inspiring business journalism and entrepreneurial capitalism. Its online and social platforms break news covering billionaires, business, investment, technology, economy, entrepreneurship, leadership, and luxury lifestyles. The monthly magazine, featuring in-depth interviews with the Middle East’s most influential and innovative leaders, is published in print in English and Arabic, with digital versions available to both regional and global audiences online. Forbes Middle East extends the Forbes brand of journalism across the Arab world, conducting its own comprehensive research to publish original lists that adhere to strict methodologies. Its content attracts business leaders, investors, active and potential entrepreneurs, and a wide audience of ambitious and influential executives.

Media contact: Raquel Aboultaif: raquel@forbesmiddleeast.com