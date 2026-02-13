Abu Dhabi is witnessing accelerated growth in non-oil sectors and increasing confidence in Gulf markets.

Khuloud Al Omian stated the summit reflected regional investment trends for 2026 and brought decision-makers together to create real opportunities.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Forbes Middle East has concluded the inaugural edition of the Forbes Middle East Top Advisors & Investors Summit, held in Abu Dhabi on February 10–11, 2026, in partnership with Beltone Holding, bringing together a distinguished group of financial leaders, decision-makers, and investors from across the region and the world.

Held under the theme “Redefining Investment Excellence,” the summit served as a high-level strategic platform to examine the rapid transformations shaping the global investment landscape. Discussions explored best practices in wealth management, sustainable investment, and financial innovation, while highlighting the growing role of technology and artificial intelligence in redefining the future of investment.

Summit sessions addressed a wide range of topics, including long-term portfolio building, strengthening confidence in financial markets, financing pathways for small and medium-sized enterprises, and the role of financial technology in advancing business development and intelligent asset management.

The discussions underscored the importance of strategic partnerships and knowledge exchange in supporting investment decision-making amid global economic challenges. The International Monetary Fund projects global growth of approximately 3.3% in 2026, with global inflation expected to decline to 3.8%. Regionally, the World Bank forecasts 4.4% growth across GCC economies in 2026, driven by the strength of non-oil sectors.

Total market capitalisation across regional stock exchanges reached approximately $4.3 trillion by the end of January, while Middle Eastern banks collectively hold more than $3.5 trillion in assets.

Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, said: “This summit was convened to bring together expertise, strategic insight, and knowledge to unlock meaningful opportunities and partnerships at a time when capital is increasingly directed toward innovation. Governments across the region are investing in artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and sustainability, while the venture capital ecosystem continues to expand at pace.”

She added: “In 2025, 647 startups in the Middle East raised $7.5 billion in funding, marking a 225% increase compared with the previous year. This raises a fundamental question: where is investment in the Middle East heading in 2026? Through this summit, we successfully analysed these trends and presented them to a distinguished gathering of leading advisors and investors across the region.”

H.E. Dalia Khorshid, CEO and Managing Director of Beltone Holding, said: “The summit highlighted how the future of investment is being redefined through innovation, technology, and artificial intelligence—reshaping decision-making, risk management, and opportunity discovery. At Beltone, we believe innovation must be paired with trust and sound judgment to ensure resilient and sustainable financial markets.”

“The summit also provides a unique platform to exchange expertise, explore practical applications, and translate dialogue into tangible outcomes that support smarter, more sustainable, and more inclusive growth across the region,” she added.

The inaugural event featured prominent regional and international leaders, including Khaled AlShamlan, Group CEO of Kuwait Finance House; Professor Ken McPhail, Head of Alliance Manchester Business School; H.E. Paul Dawalibi, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Innovation City; and Sherif Foda, Chairman and CEO of NESR (USA), alongside senior executives and financial sector leaders—further reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as an influential hub for global economic and investment dialogue.

The summit concluded with a shared emphasis on sustaining investment dialogue and advancing long-term partnerships, strengthening regional market readiness for global shifts and consolidating Abu Dhabi’s role as a central destination for global capital and financial decision-making.

Forbes Middle East organised the summit with the support of distinguished partners, in collaboration with Beltone Holding, alongside Kuwait Finance House, the University of Manchester, and Bateel.