Muscat: Recognising the food and hospitality industry as a critical contributor to the national economy and in a continuous endeavour to develop the sector, the Sultanate is set to host a national-level event dedicated to the industry. Organised by CONNECT (Oman Exhibitions Organizing Company LLC), the Food and Hospitality Oman (FHO) exhibition is being held under the patronage of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Wealth, and Water Resources and hosted by Nitaj, at Hall 4 of the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, from 26 to 28 September 2022. The event will be inaugurated by His Excellency Salem bin Mohammed al-Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism.

With over 100 local and international exhibitors and an anticipated footfall of over 5000 attendees, the event will run from 10 am to 7 pm every day. Meanwhile, an exclusive workshop will also be held on the same dates from 10:30 am to 4:00 pm.

The main sponsors of the event include Nakheel Oman Development Company, Oman Flour Mills Co. SAOG and Mazoon Dairy along with keen support from the Muscat Municipality. Acting as the Food and Technology Sponsor is Foodics, while the National Hospitality Institute (NHI) will participate as the Hospitality Partner. Co-located at the exhibition will be the free-to-attend FHO Workshop, which is accredited by CPD certification.

Commenting on the event, Nasiba AlRashdi, Corporate Development and Sustainability Manager, Nitaj said, “The continued success of this highly anticipated industry event reflects the growing importance of the food and hospitality sector. It is also a celebration of Oman’s deep-rooted sense of hospitality and its intrinsic values that revolve around promoting a multicultural, inclusive and vibrant society. FHO will not only provide an excellent networking platform for businesses in the sector but will also showcase innovations in the segment and the latest products and services. Meanwhile, the series of competitions will be a fine demonstration of the skills, competencies and talents of various professionals in the field. We are confident that the event will provide an engaging experience for all.”

She further stated, “Oman has been an ardent supporter of micro, small and medium enterprises, acknowledging them as engines of economic growth. Through its various endeavours, it has also provided the needed encouragement to aspiring professionals to make their mark in the industry. FHO is, therefore, in strong alignment with the nation’s strategic development plans and Oman Vision 2040.”

With a strong emphasis on promoting quality, the central theme of FHO’s workshop will be ‘Together for safe food’. Featuring leading local and international speakers, it will provide invaluable insights to stakeholders in the food ecosystem, including manufacturers, packers, transporters, hotels, restaurants, retailers, food safety professionals and food delivery partners and aggregators.

Promising to be an entertaining event for attendees, FHO will also host a series of competitions to honour industry experts. While the 8th edition of the Oman Barista Competition will showcase the talents of the Sultanate’s finest baristas, the Professional Chef Competition will demonstrate the culinary excellence achieved by leading chefs in the country, thereby also boosting the HORECA industry. In addition, Medina Ilyas and Al Roofoof Hotel Supplies & Trading will present the first Oman Qahwa Championship 2022 at the event. Participants will be judged based on their knowledge of Qahwa history, its preparation techniques, serving etiquette and taste. Exclusive competition for the waiters, the Waiter’s Race will provide an exciting opportunity for visitors to witness a display of skill, speed, technique and teamwork that waiters are trained to exhibit on the job daily.

Catering to the food and beverage, agriculture and fisheries, food processing technologies, kitchen and catering equipment, hotel supplies and equipment, and restaurant and cafe segments, FHO will provide infinite opportunities for exhibitors to create brand awareness for their products and services while giving attendees the chance to explore the latest developments in the market and gain useful insights.

The event is free to attend and open to all. To register online, visit https://foodandhospitalityoman.com/VisitorRegistrationForm.aspx